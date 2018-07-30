Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – July 30

07/30/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - July 30Press Release | 07/30/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUGD) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a life sciences and products company that is engaged in building business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities/equity investments. The mission of the Company is to acquire and build a diversified portfolio of technology and other assets that are capital efficient and have significant value to the shareholders. The Company's business model includes the acquisition of licenses, equity stakes, rights on both an exclusive and non-exclusive basis, and entire businesses. Management is firmly committed to building lasting shareholder value in the short, intermediate, and long terms.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 11:21:06 UTC
