OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – July 30

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - July 30Press Release | 07/30/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUGD) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a life sciences and products company that is engaged in building business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities/equity investments. The mission of the Company is to acquire and build a diversified portfolio of technology and other assets that are capital efficient and have significant value to the shareholders. The Company's business model includes the acquisition of licenses, equity stakes, rights on both an exclusive and non-exclusive basis, and entire businesses. Management is firmly committed to building lasting shareholder value in the short, intermediate, and long terms.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

