OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – July 31

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - July 31Press Release | 07/31/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Infinity Bank Santa Ana California (OTCQB: INFT) Infinity Bank is a locally-owned and focused community bank here to serve the needs of individuals and businesses alike. Infinity Bank meets the needs of their clients with a strong level of personalized and knowledgeable service from highly experienced bankers, while offering a full range of commercial banking products and solutions combined with the convenience of automated systems. Above all, meaningful client relationships are at the core of everything they do.

Optec International, Inc. (OTCQB: OPTI) OPTEC International is a publicly traded, fully reporting OTC company and worldwide provider of green technologies for continued global reduction of fossil fuel usage, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The Company holds the worldwide license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented, plug-in-play aftermarket automotive device. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

ORHUB, Inc. (OTCQB: ORHB) ORHub, Inc. is a HIPAA compliant, physician-driven advanced surgical software platform focused on real-time surgical data analytics born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program and hosted on the Azure cloud computing service. ORHub's suite of products evolves static data into actionable data that pushes the technology boundaries to serve the demands of physicians, hospitals, patients and medical device vendors. ORHub's cloud-based software solution captures information before, during and after surgery to fill a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and provides the first platform to capture and measure the surgical process on any web-enabled device. ORHub's application automatically translates an anatomical graphic schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information. As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics and improved efficiencies. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TWR; OTCQB: TWRFF) Tower Resources Ltd. is a Vancouver based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the province of British Columbia. The current focus of the company is advancing the Rabbit North, Nechako Gold and More Creek projects.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed