Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – July 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - July 31Press Release | 07/31/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Infinity Bank Santa Ana California (OTCQB: INFT) Infinity Bank is a locally-owned and focused community bank here to serve the needs of individuals and businesses alike. Infinity Bank meets the needs of their clients with a strong level of personalized and knowledgeable service from highly experienced bankers, while offering a full range of commercial banking products and solutions combined with the convenience of automated systems. Above all, meaningful client relationships are at the core of everything they do.

Optec International, Inc. (OTCQB: OPTI) OPTEC International is a publicly traded, fully reporting OTC company and worldwide provider of green technologies for continued global reduction of fossil fuel usage, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The Company holds the worldwide license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented, plug-in-play aftermarket automotive device. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

ORHUB, Inc. (OTCQB: ORHB) ORHub, Inc. is a HIPAA compliant, physician-driven advanced surgical software platform focused on real-time surgical data analytics born from the Microsoft for Start-Ups program and hosted on the Azure cloud computing service. ORHub's suite of products evolves static data into actionable data that pushes the technology boundaries to serve the demands of physicians, hospitals, patients and medical device vendors. ORHub's cloud-based software solution captures information before, during and after surgery to fill a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and provides the first platform to capture and measure the surgical process on any web-enabled device. ORHub's application automatically translates an anatomical graphic schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information. As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics and improved efficiencies. ORHub has offices in Tempe, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TWR; OTCQB: TWRFF) Tower Resources Ltd. is a Vancouver based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the province of British Columbia. The current focus of the company is advancing the Rabbit North, Nechako Gold and More Creek projects.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Aj-60056 Supply of Electrical Gaskets
AQ
01:40pSUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES : Supply of LPG Gas
AQ
01:40pOIL INDIA : Construction of Bituminous Road under Csr Scheme in Borguri Konwari Pather Road in Naholia Area Length 930 Mtr by Construction of 150 Mm Gsb, Two Layers of 75 Mm Thick Wbm, Applying Prime Coat Laying 40 Mm Thick Sdbc including Supply of All Materials
AQ
01:40pGGP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:40pINNOFACTOR PLC : Managers’ Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari
AQ
01:39pOIL INDIA : Improvement of Approach Road, Construction of Foundation along with the Guy Posts Anchors and Preparation of the Plinth for Work over Operations of Well No 868 at Digboi Field or Any Other Well Location
AQ
01:39pOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply and Delivery of Office Equipment, Office Supplies and IT Supplies
AQ
01:39pOIL INDIA : Construction of Bituminous Road in Moran from Aseb Gate towards Paddy Field(Well Plinth 113 via. Akakhipathar Namghar towards Main Road of Length 2,800.00 M by Construction of 150 Mm Thick Gravel Surface, 150 Mm Granular Surface, Construction of Two Layer
AQ
01:39pXO GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pIRADIMED : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.