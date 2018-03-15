OVUM White Paper Reveals Growth in Fixed Wireless as an Alternative to Fiber for Enterprise-Class Services

According to a white paper released by OVUM, a market-leading research
and consulting business, there is a growing appeal of fixed wireless
access (FWA) as an alternative to fiber-class access methods. Skywire
Networks, one of the most active and fastest growing Ethernet
providers in New York City, supported the white paper initiative.
Entitled, “The
growing appeal of fixed wireless access as an alternate fiber-class
access method” the white paper delves into the timely topic of
understanding the advantages offered by millimeter wave solutions
especially for enterprise-class services.
Commenting on the findings, Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum
stated, “For more than a decade, there has been great interest in
operators using fixed wireless access, or microwave, as a viable
“last-mile” technology, however, the technology was potentially unstable
under certain environmental conditions and could not accommodate high
capacity transport.”
Schoolar continued, “Our research clearly shows that operators today
using point to point fixed wireless to connect their customers to the
internet can offer speeds and performance guarantees on par with those
operators that are using end-to-end fiber alone for network access.”
The following are some of the reasons the market for fixed wireless
access remains an attractive option.
-
Access. In the U.S. today, there remain both highly populated
and thinly populated areas without access to high-speed Internet. This
includes major metro areas like New York City, not just rural America.
-
Speed. Fixed wireless access has a significantly faster install
time than other fixed broadband networks, especially if an operator
must trench fiber to reach the customer.
-
Cost. Fixed wireless has a much lower upfront cost to build
than fiber. This lower cost makes reaching certain locations more
economically feasible. For carriers, fixed wireless provides a
reliable and economic way to extend their network reach.
“Interest and adoption of FWA as an access path for enterprise-class,
full SLA Ethernet continues to rapidly grow,” said Alan Levy, co-founder
and CEO of Skywire Networks. “The white paper findings, further validate
our business thesis that fixed wireless access technology can compete
directly against other technologies, including fiber, in their ability
to transport Ethernet. Consumers, enterprises, and carriers use the
Ethernet and internet layers, not the layers they’re transported on, to
enable their networks.”
The white paper provides a summary of the topic as well as a clear
overview of the FWA market and examines the drivers for FWA adoption and
features an interview with Emeka Ibekweh, managing director of
technology at Ascend Learning, a public charter school with ten sites,
all in Brooklyn. In the white paper, Ibekweh states that, “Ascend
Learning encountered speed and connectivity issues due to its dependency
on slower speed T-1 connections prior to contracting with Skywire
Networks back in 2013.”
“Ascend Learning’s school district currently has over 4,000 students in
grades kindergarten through high school. Given that technology is built
into the way students as young as kindergarten learn, we couldn’t
fulfill our primary educational objectives without high-speed broadband
Internet access,” said Emeka Ibekweh, managing director of technology at
Ascend Learning. “Skywire Networks has been a true partner to us by
providing stable and reliable service where we can run all our
applications with ease.”
ABOUT SKYWIRE NETWORKS
Skywire Networks is one of the most active and fastest growing Ethernet
providers in New York City with more than 450 lit buildings, 35 hubs,
and a near-net footprint of 20,000+ commercial buildings. We provide
both direct and wholesale Ethernet Private Lines with speeds ranging
from 50Mbps to 10Gbps. Skywire Networks addresses the problem of poor
fiber density in NYC in a multitude of ways, by leveraging various edge
technologies to deliver SLA, fiber class throughput and connectivity.
For more information, please visit www.skywirenetworks.com.
The OVUM White Paper can be found at:
https://www.skywirenetworks.com/whitepapers/ovum.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005732/en/