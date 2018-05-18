Log in
Oak View National Bank : May 18, 2018 - Oak View Announces New Chairman of the Board

05/18/2018 | 06:55pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Douple Elected Chairman of the Board of Oak View National Bank

Warrenton, VA., May 18, 2018--Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) announced the election of Earl Douple, Jr. as Chairman of the Board following a regularly scheduled Board meeting. Long-time

Chairman of the Board, Donald R. 'Duke' Yowell, announced his intention to step down as Chairman, but will remain on the Bank board.

Douple has been a member of the Bank's Board of Directors since the Bank opened its doors in 2009.

He is the business manager and Secretary-Treasurer of Canopy, Inc., a personal services firm, and The Plains Redevelopment Corporation, a real estate holding company, both located in The Plains, VA. In addition to receiving his BA from Dickinson College, Mr. Douple holds a LLM from Georgetown University and a MBA from The Darden School, University of Virginia. His thirty years of professional experience include tax, estate and financial planning, asset management and allocation of financial holdings among various asset classes.

"We are delighted to have such a depth and breadth of knowledge and willingness to serve on our Board," stated Michael Ewing, who will continue to serve as bank CEO and Board Vice Chairman. "We are very fortunate to have a group of deeply committed Board members who have generously given of their time and effort to make this bank the success it has become. I am thrilled Duke will remain a member of the board and look forward to working more closely with Earl."

"I have worked with Duke for 26 years in Marshall," Ewing continued. "Duke's experience and credibility as the founding Chairman was instrumental in helping us start Oak View National Bank and getting us to where we are today. We've made a good team and I sincerely express my appreciation for all he has done for us and the community."

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank serves Fauquier, Culpeper and surrounding counties with offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper. Visit us atwww.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

###

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 16:54:06 UTC
