Oasis Management to Acquire Petrel Capital after Successful Three-Year Run on OPIM Platform

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) today announced its agreement to
acquire Petrel Capital Management Ltd. (“Petrel Capital”), a Greater
China-focused investment firm founded in 2015 by Rawen Huang.
Mr. Huang, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Petrel Capital, will
join Oasis as Head of Greater China Strategies, a newly-created role,
and will report directly to Seth Fischer, Chief Investment Officer at
Oasis.
The Petrel Greater China Fund will be renamed the Oasis Petrel Greater
China Fund (the “Oasis Petrel Fund”). Mr. Huang will continue to serve
as the Portfolio Manager for the Oasis Petrel Fund.
“Rawen and I worked closely together from 2012 to 2014 during his time
at Oasis, and we are very impressed by what he has built in Petrel
Capital. We are excited to welcome him back,’’ said Mr. Fischer. “We
look forward to working with Rawen and his team to further expand our
Greater China portfolio.”
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to re-join Oasis,’’ said Mr.
Huang. “Seth has been the biggest supporter of me and Petrel Capital
since our inception, and I look forward to leading Oasis’s Greater China
team and contributing to Oasis’s continued success. I would also like to
express our gratitude to Alvin Fan and OP Investment Management for
their invaluable partnership during the last three years.”
“Having worked with Rawen over the last three years, I can attest to
Petrel’s track record – the cumulative result of gritty determination,
smart investing, and mature business management,” said Mr. Fan, Chief
Executive Officer at OP Investment Management. “We have always been
committed to helping funds grow, and that is what Rawen and Petrel have
done.”
About Oasis Management
Oasis Management Company Ltd. manages private investment funds focused
on opportunities in a wide array of asset classes across countries and
sectors. Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H. Fischer, who leads the
firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More information about Oasis is
available at https://oasiscm.com.
About Petrel Capital
Petrel Capital was founded by Rawen Huang in 2015 and invests primarily
in equities of Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies. Petrel deploys a
rigorous, deep-dive research process to identify small cap stocks with
solid fundamentals that are under-covered by sell-side research. More
information about Petrel is available at www.petrelcapital.com.
About OP Investment Management
OP Investment Management is a leading Hong Kong-based asset management
company established in 2004. OPIM partners with emerging managers to
develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional
investors. OPIM’s institutional fund platform attracts both managers and
investors from around the world working with the industry’s best
business partners in alternative asset management. More information
about OPIM is available at www.opim.com.hk.
