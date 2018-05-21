Objective Acuity : Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Vision screening tests for children around the world may change as the
result of a quick measurement system designed by New Zealand medical
technology company Objective Acuity.
Objective Acuity has just successfully completed a proof of concept
paediatric trial in Dallas, Texas, Melbourne and Auckland.
Adam Podmore, chief executive of Objective Acuity, says the trial of
three-to-seven-year-olds demonstrated that the new test can reliably
screen for reduced vision.
Identifying vision problems as early as possible is important because
undetected vision problems can reduce school achievement, harm the
development of hand-eye coordination and lead to a lifelong reduction in
vision.
“The trials showed high agreement between the Objective Acuity test and
the electronic HOTV visual acuity test, which is currently considered
the global clinical trials gold standard, but not used in screening,” Mr
Podmore says. “To put the results in context, we have compared this to
previously published screening results in New Zealand and using our test
we would have had considerably fewer incorrect referrals to eye
specialists.”
Objective Acuity was created by Professor Ben Thompson, Dr Jason
Turuwhenua and Dr Mehrdad Sangi at The University of Auckland after they
had developed a new technique for measuring vision in children. The team
had identified a lack of good vision screening tools was leading to a
high over-referral rate to eye-specialists. The existing system of
testing includes charts and children being tested must respond to
questions about what they see.
Objective Acuity instead uses proprietary moving patterns on a computer
screen, coupled with a system designed to record and interpret eye
movements. A child simply looks at the pattern to complete the screening
test.
“Most countries have local and national vision screening programmes for
children at four-years-old, but our test could be used to identify
vision problems even earlier,” Mr Podmore says. “It doesn’t matter what
language the children speak, or if they are unable to vocalise what they
see. Our system removes many of the problems with current vision
screening,” he says.
