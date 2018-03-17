Office Coffee Service Market in the US - Growing Working Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the office coffee service market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest trends and drivers, which are expected to impact the market over the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the office coffee service market in the US is an integral part of Technavio’s retail goods and services portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the retail goods and services market, covering different regions and top industries. Some of the topics covered include sports and fitness wear, sports bicycles, luxury e-tailing, and travel services.

Potential growth opportunities

Technavio’s previous report on the office coffee service market in the US projected the office business segment to contribute the largest revenue share of revenue of nearly 49% in 2015. Employers in the US focus on employee engagement and employee productivity, due to which they make significant investments in obtaining office coffee service from the service operators in the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “High consumption of coffee among the US population is a major growth driver for this market. According to researchers’ study, about 80% of the population in the US comprises of coffee drinkers, who drink at least three nine- ounce cups of coffee per day. Growing number of full-time working population in the US has also created a significant opportunity for coffee service providers.”

Technavio’s new report the office coffee service market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key emerging trends

Competitive landscape and breakdown of the market share of key players

Opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the office coffee service market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

