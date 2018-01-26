Office Evolution : Plans Major Expansion in North Carolina With a New Business Center in Greensboro and Nine More Centers Under Development

One of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S.(1) sees dynamic North Carolina market prime for coworking space

Office Evolution, a rapidly-growing B2B franchise offering co-working space, private office space, virtual offices and business services, has teamed up with Piedmont Triad business leader, Peggy Barron-Antolin, to open a new business center in Greensboro. Centrally located near downtown and the airport in the Green Valley Office Park, the new business center offers free parking and a wide variety of restaurants and shopping nearby at Friendly Center, without the congestion of downtown traffic!

In addition to the Greensboro center, a new center opened in Raleigh earlier this year and current plans call for additional locations in Charlotte, Raleigh and the Piedmont Triad area.

An open house to tour the facility is slated for Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception at 4:30 p.m. that day at the new business center.

The new 6,000 square foot business center, located at 806 Green Valley Road, Suite 200, offers small businesses and entrepreneurs professional, on-demand office space with 24/7 access. The center includes co-working space, 24 private furnished offices and conference rooms, as well as business mailing and telephone answering services and administrative support.

Barron-Antolin, who has been granted a franchise award to develop three centers in the Piedmont Triad area, was a successful 30+ year veteran of the engineering profession before becoming an Office Evolution franchise owner. She most recently held the positions of Program Manager – Six Sigma Black Belt and Production Manager at the Greensboro facility of global manufacturer Ecolab. She also held leadership engineering positions at several other global manufacturers including Goodyear Tire and Rubber.

“I’m excited to begin the next phase of my career as a business owner – and especially with Office Evolution, which is quickly becoming a frontrunner in the co-working industry,” said Barron-Antolin. “I looked at several franchise opportunities, but chose Office Evolution because their business model offers entrepreneurs so much more than the traditional office rental market. Greensboro has a vibrant, entrepreneurial small business community that will benefit from our affordable and flexible space and services. Moreover, one of the perks of being an Office Evolution member is our members can use any of Office Evolution’s 24/7 facilities located throughout the U.S. – which will eventually include 10 locations in North Carolina.”

The market demand for co-working space, private furnished office space, virtual offices and business services is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory as corporate America continues to outsource many jobs that can be performed more cost-effectively by contractors. The number of consultants, contractors, and so-called “solopreneurs” will have soared 50 percent between 2011 and 2018, to an estimated 24 million, per an annual workforce report by MBO Partners. Moreover, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of freelancers, temps, independent contractors and solopreneurs will grow from 30 percent of the workforce today to 40 percent of the total workforce over the next five years.

“Office Evolution members come from all different professions including lawyers, accountants, therapists – really anyone needing a place to hang their hat in a professional working environment – whether they need a place to pop in and check email, a conference room for meetings, or an office for a day, week, month, year or more,” said Barron-Antolin. “Our contemporary center offers our members everything they need to successfully grow their businesses. Maybe today they only need a business address and mail services, but as they grow, our business center is there to provide office space, a personalized receptionist and a host of other services.”

(1) As ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine: 2017 #4 Top New Franchises for 2017 and #106 Franchise 500 for 2017 and Inc. Magazine 2017 Top 5000 Privately Held Companies.

About Us

Office Evolution is a Colorado-based national B2B franchise offering co-working spaces, virtual office services and fully furnished offices and suites. The Company built and successfully operated seven business centers across the Colorado Front Range before beginning to franchise in 2012. To date, they have awarded 125 franchise locations throughout the United States. Please visit www.officeevolution.com for more company information.

For more information on Office Evolution’s franchising opportunities, visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com or call 877.475.6300.

Interested in becoming a member? Please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/locations/greensboro

Or call/email:

Amanda Barron, Business Center Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tele: 336.660.6444

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005565/en/