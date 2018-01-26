Office Evolution : Plans Major Expansion in North Carolina With a New Business Center in Greensboro and Nine More Centers Under Development

Office
Evolution, a rapidly-growing
B2B
franchise offering co-working
space, private
office space, virtual
offices and business
services, has teamed up with Piedmont Triad business leader, Peggy
Barron-Antolin, to open a new business center in Greensboro. Centrally
located near downtown and the airport in the Green Valley Office Park,
the new business center offers free parking and a wide variety of
restaurants and shopping nearby at Friendly Center, without the
congestion of downtown traffic!
In addition to the Greensboro center, a new center opened in Raleigh
earlier this year and current plans call for additional locations in
Charlotte, Raleigh and the Piedmont Triad area.
An open house to tour the facility is slated for Thursday, February 8,
2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce will be on
hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception at 4:30 p.m. that day
at the new business center.
The new 6,000 square foot business center, located at 806 Green Valley
Road, Suite 200, offers small businesses and entrepreneurs professional,
on-demand office space with 24/7 access. The center includes co-working
space, 24 private furnished offices and conference rooms, as well as
business mailing and telephone answering services and administrative
support.
Barron-Antolin, who has been granted a franchise award to develop three
centers in the Piedmont Triad area, was a successful 30+ year veteran of
the engineering profession before becoming an Office Evolution franchise
owner. She most recently held the positions of Program Manager – Six
Sigma Black Belt and Production Manager at the Greensboro facility of
global manufacturer Ecolab. She also held leadership engineering
positions at several other global manufacturers including Goodyear Tire
and Rubber.
“I’m excited to begin the next phase of my career as a business owner –
and especially with Office Evolution, which is quickly becoming a
frontrunner in the co-working industry,” said Barron-Antolin. “I looked
at several franchise opportunities, but chose Office Evolution because
their business model offers entrepreneurs so much more than the
traditional office rental market. Greensboro has a vibrant,
entrepreneurial small business community that will benefit from our
affordable and flexible space and services. Moreover, one of the perks
of being an Office Evolution member is our members can use any of Office
Evolution’s 24/7 facilities located throughout the U.S. – which will
eventually include 10 locations in North Carolina.”
The market demand for co-working
space, private
furnished office space, virtual
offices and business
services is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory as
corporate America continues to outsource many jobs that can be performed
more cost-effectively by contractors. The number of consultants,
contractors, and so-called “solopreneurs” will have soared 50 percent
between 2011 and 2018, to an estimated 24 million, per an annual workforce
report by MBO Partners. Moreover, the U.S.
Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of freelancers,
temps, independent contractors and solopreneurs will grow from 30
percent of the workforce today to 40 percent of the total workforce over
the next five years.
“Office Evolution members come from all different professions including
lawyers, accountants, therapists – really anyone needing a place to hang
their hat in a professional working environment – whether they need a
place to pop in and check email, a conference room for meetings, or an
office for a day, week, month, year or more,” said Barron-Antolin. “Our
contemporary center offers our members everything they need to
successfully grow their businesses. Maybe today they only need a
business address and mail services, but as they grow, our business
center is there to provide office space, a personalized receptionist and
a host of other services.”
(1) As ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine: 2017 #4
Top New Franchises for 2017 and #106
Franchise 500 for 2017 and Inc. Magazine 2017 Top
5000 Privately Held Companies.
About Us
Office Evolution is a Colorado-based national B2B franchise offering
co-working spaces, virtual office services and fully furnished offices
and suites. The Company built and successfully operated seven business
centers across the Colorado Front Range before beginning to franchise in
2012. To date, they have awarded 125 franchise locations throughout the
United States. Please visit www.officeevolution.com
for more company information.
For more information on Office Evolution’s franchising opportunities,
visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com
or call 877.475.6300.
Interested in becoming a member? Please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/locations/greensboro
Or call/email:
Amanda Barron, Business Center Manager
Email: [email protected]
Tele:
336.660.6444
