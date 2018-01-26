Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Office Supplies Markets in China, 2007-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:22pm CET

The "Office Supplies Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Office Supplies has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.

Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Office Supplies Industry Assessments

IV. Office Supplies Production And Demand

V. Office Supplies Consumption By Market

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Office Supplies Producer Directory

Companies Mentioned

  • Qingdao Changlong Stationery Co., Ltd.
  • Beijing Habiter Stationery Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njtz9k/office_supplies?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45p IIROC Trade Halt - Bombardier Inc.
08:45p CARS COM : Winners Announced for 2018 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards
08:45p IIROC Trade Resumption - Bombardier Inc.
08:44p BOMBARDIER : IIROC Trade Halt - Bombardier Inc.
08:44p CAMECO : Provides Date for Q4 Conference Call
08:44p MALAGA FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports 32% Increase in Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2017
08:44p CSC : Welcomes 40 Counties to eRecording Network
08:43p BOEING : U.S. ITC rejects Boeing injury claims on Bombardier
08:43p BOMBARDIER : IIROC Trading Halt - BBD.B
08:40p Worthington Energy, Inc. Company Announces Leadership Change, New Direction and New Business Model
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESCO : MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
2BARCLAYS : Goldman, Barclays, SocGen interested in Commerzbank unit - Handelsblatt
3BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Mega funds bet big on sterling turning a corner
4BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Ballard Power..
5BAYER : Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.