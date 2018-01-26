Office Supplies Markets in China, 2007-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Office Supplies Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Office Supplies has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.

Historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and long-term forecasts through 2022 and 2027 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Office Supplies Industry Assessments

IV. Office Supplies Production And Demand

V. Office Supplies Consumption By Market

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Office Supplies Producer Directory

Companies Mentioned

Qingdao Changlong Stationery Co., Ltd.

Beijing Habiter Stationery Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njtz9k/office_supplies?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005578/en/