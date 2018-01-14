Log in
Office of Governor of State of Connect : Gov. Malloy & Lt. Gov. Wyman Statements on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

01/14/2018 | 05:09pm CET

01/14/2018

Gov. Malloy & Lt. Gov. Wyman Statements on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

(HARTFORD, CT) - Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman released the following statements commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Governor Malloy said, 'In the United States, we recognize Dr. Martin Luther King as perhaps the nation's leading civil rights champion - advocating for a society that guarantees equality, justice, and freedom for all. But what we also must recognize is that he understood that civil rights was merely the beginning of a discussion that needed to be had in this country on social and economic justice. We cannot sit back on a day like this and celebrate the victories that we've had in the past - we have to understand that much work remains to be done if we're to be the society that Dr. King thought we could and should be. Particularly at this turbulent moment in our nation's history, we cannot forget that the fight for equal opportunity, equal justice, and an equal voice in our democracy never ends.'

Lt. Governor Wyman said, 'Dr. King's lessons are as valuable today as they were 50 years ago. The power of rising up in nonviolent protest has shaped the best changes we've made to protect voting rights, civil rights, human rights, and women's rights. And, we have become a stronger state as a result. The work to lift people out of poverty, to invest in education and opportunity, and to stand together against injustice and hate - these are key to a stronger Connecticut and a stronger America. Our days of rising up are not over yet.'Twitter: @GovMalloyOffice Facebook: Office of Governor Dannel P. Malloy

The Office of the Governor of the State of Connecticut published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 16:09:05 UTC.

