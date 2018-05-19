Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Office of President of Government of Kenya : All clear for oil production, President Kenyatta announces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 12:20pm CEST

NAIROBI, 19 MAY 2018, (PSCU) - President Uhuru Kenyatta today announced that the production of oil from the Turkana oilfields will start without any hindrance after an agreement was reached on the sharing of revenue.

The President, said the revenue from oil will be shared on the basis of 75 percent for all Kenyans through the National Government, 20 percent to the county government and five percent will go to the local community.

The Head of State spoke after a deal was struck on the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Bill specifically as regards to provisions for revenue sharing.

'We now have an understanding that can put Kenya on the map of oil exporting countries. We will intensify our exploration efforts not just in Turkana but in the rest of the country now that we have a legal instrument that can help guide how oil and gas will be handled in our republic,' said the President at State House, Nairobi.

The President was joined by Deputy President William Ruto and leaders from Turkana led by Governor Josphat Nanok.

President Kenyatta thanked Governor Nanok and the other leaders from Turkana for their initiative to find a quick resolution of the outstanding issues.

The governor said the leadership and the people of Turkana are now fully in support of the exploration and production of oil after the disagreements were resolved.

He said the Council of Governors, which he chairs, is also satisfied in how the issue was resolved.

'The impediment that the Turkana people were concerned with and even the council of Governors raised in its petition to Parliament has now been discussed and resolved,' said the governor.

He said the leadership from Turkana will support the fast-tracking of the transportation of oil by road as well as the construction of the oil pipeline to Lamu Port.

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Government of Kenya published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 10:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pLiikanen declines to rule out ECB top job
RE
04:15pThe Long and Difficult Road to a U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal
DJ
04:15pDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 18, 2018
PU
03:53pVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 billion Swiss francs credits to Western banks
RE
02:54pIran says oil export drop not expected if EU saves nuclear deal
RE
02:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Strong Dollar Is A Stock-market Drag And Poses A Threat To Earnings Growth
DJ
01:28pGermany sees migration-related spending of 78 billion euros through 2022 - report
RE
01:20pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s steel prices recover on rising demand
PU
12:30pMerkel to address reciprocal market access, IP security in China
RE
12:20pOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF GOVERNMENT OF KENYA : All clear for oil production, President Kenyatta announces
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
3ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
4AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : PENTAGON CONTRACTOR TRANSPORTED DRONE BOMB ON US PASSENGER FLIGHT: Lawsuit
5UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.