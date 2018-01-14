Log in
Office of President of Government of Kenya : President Kenyatta jets back from South Africa

01/14/2018 | 05:04pm CET

NAIROBI, 14 January 2018 (PSCU) - President Uhuru Kenyatta jetted back into the country Sunday evening after a three-day official visit that consolidated the bilateral ties between South Africa and Kenya.

President Kenyatta kicked off the visit to South Africa by meeting President Jacob Zuma in Durban with whom they held bilateral talks centred on strengtheningrelations between the two countries for the benefit of their nations. The two leaders discussed trade and connectivity, and how these would boost industrialisation and also create jobs for millions of young people among other things.

From Durban, President Kenyatta headed to the South African industrial town of East London where he met the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Deputy President of South Africa.

Speaking during a dinner hosted on the eve of the ANC's 106th birthday celebration, Mr Ramaphosa said President Kenyatta's visit to South Africa demonstrated the special relations between the two nations.

Mr Ramaphosa, congratulated President Kenyatta for winning last year's election and pledged that his ANC party and Jubilee would work together to cement relations between the people of the two countries.

In East London, President Kenyatta also met Volkswagen South Africa head Thomas Schaefer who assured him that his firm was looking to double production in Kenya and to introduce a new model at its Thika vehicle assembly plant - a huge boost for President Kenyatta's Big Four action plan.

President Kenyatta capped his South African visit, the first foreign trip since his inauguration for the second and final term in office, by attending the ANC's 106th birthday celebrations at the Buffalo City Stadium in the industrial town of East London before flying back home.

The plane carrying President Kenyatta and his entourage touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 6.00 p.m.

On arrival, President Kenyatta was received by Deputy President William Ruto and other senior Government officials.

Office of the President of the Government of Kenya published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 16:04:05 UTC.

