Official Release! DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac Hails the World Today

DearMob, Inc embraces the complete release of DearMob iPhone Manager
today – the brand-new iPhone backup software for Windows and Mac with
stable, secure, and super-fast utility to manage, transfer, backup and
restore iPhone or iPad data. This new-in and full-fledged iPhone backup
software – DearMob iPhone Manager, stands fully ready to manage
category-wide iPhone data including photos, music, videos, create
ringtone, etc on iOS 11.2.1 or earlier.
DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows and Mac works in conformity with
iPhone or iPad powered with iOS 11.2.1 or earlier, and is cordially
inviting tests and reviews. The software is available at:
https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/
With the grand release of this swift iPhone backup software, DearMob,
Inc lands on its new starting point to meet content management demands
of iPhone and iPad users. With its data management expertise gained
through the free DearMob iPhone Music Manager and DearMob iPhone Photo
Manager back in 2017, this promising developer brings to users a genuine
robust tool sporting category-wide iOS data support: DearMob iPhone
manager can help users backup iPhone photos in JPG, HEIC and music in
MP3 AAC format, 2-way transfer videos in MP4 MKV H.264 and more between
iPhone and computer or Mac. By design, it’s an universal tool to backup
iPhone data, transfer
iPhone media files, or even transfer
old iPhone to new iPhone, all in an incredibly easier manner, thus
eliminating any inconveniences users may encounter in real terms.
DearMob iPhone Manager Supported Working Environment
Windows: Windows 10/8/7
Mac OS: macOS High Sierra/Sierra/OS X
10.11/10.10/10.9/10.8
iOS: iOS 11.2.1 or earlier
DearMob iPhone Manger for Windows and Mac offers multiple download
options: Users can choose a 1-year license or a lifetime license, for 1
PC/Mac or multiple PCs/Macs with the price starting from $39.95, at: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/
About DearMob, Inc
DearMob Inc is a vigorous software company with forefront developing
outlook which keeps pushing itself in developing new products and
revamping the capability of its free 5KPlayer. With a foothold in the
mobile solutions in 2017, Dear Mob, Inc is ready to enable more dynamic
growth with compact and competitive products to Mac/Windows/ios/Android
users in 2018. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005886/en/