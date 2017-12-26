Ogle County IL : Driving While License Revoked and Warrant Arrest

On 12/25/2017, Deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle in the 4,000 block of West Grove Road. After a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled over near the intersection of West Grove Road and Adeline Road at 1:46 PM. The driver, Matthew Fredricks age 39 of Polo was placed under arrest for a valid FTA Ogle County warrant for Aggravated Assault, Driving While License Revoked, and Fleeing to Elude. Fredricks was also issued a citation for Operating an Uninsured vehicle. Fredricks was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.