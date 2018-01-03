Ohio Agribusiness Association : Early Deadline Approaching! Register Now for 2018 OABA Industry Conference

Complete Story



Register by Jan. 15 to save $75

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will hold its annual Industry Conference Feb. 1 - ­2, 2018 at the Columbus Marriott Northwest, providing education and networking opportunities for agribusiness professionals, including the OABA Industry Dinner and OABA Annual Meeting.

During general sessions and breakouts, attendees will explore challenges and connect knowledge to help improve the industry. Topics include economic outlook, crisis communication, hiring challenges, weed and insect management, trade, decision making, nitrogen management, technology, risk management, transportation, cover crops and more.

The Industry Networking Dinner on Feb. 1 will feature keynote speaker Jamie Richardson, Vice President of Government & Shareholder Relations for White Castle Systems, Inc. Richardson will address how employee passion and excellent customer service work to create a family of customers.

Continuing education units (CEUs) are available for both Certified Crop Advisers and state licensed pesticide applicators that attend the conference. A complete agenda is available at www.oaba.net/events_conference.

All-inclusive registration for the event includes admission to both days of educational programming and all meals, including the Industry Networking Reception & Dinner and OABA Annual Meeting. Registration fees are as follows:

Member: $260 ($335 after Jan. 15, 2018)

Non-­Member: $400 ($475 after Jan. 15, 2018)

Individual day and reception/dinner-only registrations are also available, as are exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities. Visit www.oaba.net/events_conference for more information and to register.

Hotel accommodations for the Columbus Marriott Northwest can be made online (click here) or by calling (888) 801-­7133 and using the code 'Ohio AgriBusiness Association.' The OABA hotel block reservation deadline is Jan. 15, 2018.