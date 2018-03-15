Log in
Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners Certifies ClearVote For Use in Ohio

03/15/2018 | 05:50pm CET

BOSTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Ballot announced today that the Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners has certified ClearVote for use in the state of Ohio. ClearVote is a paper-based voting system, and the first built with commercial-off-the-shelf components paired with modern software, which lowers the lifetime cost of ownership for jurisdictions and saves taxpayer dollars.

ClearVote product suite

ClearVote allows election officials to view ballot images in ways that have never been possible before. For example, large-scale 100% independent audits can be conducted with ease, close elections can be resolved with full confidence in minutes, and election officials can now have a new class of visual tools to strengthen public trust.

ClearVote is made up of the following components: 

  • ClearCount: a high-speed tabulation and real-time reporting system that scans ballots with commercial-off-the-shelf scanners and allows election officials to visualize voter intent on every ballot. ClearCount will change the way election officials in Ohio process write-in votes, reducing the human error inherent in ballot handling and therefore increasing efficiency in election administration.
  • ClearDesign: a ballot design and layout tool that is intuitive and fast. The user interface allows ballot designers to create, proof and generate ballots quickly with familiar formatting tools including modern text editors. ClearDesign includes modern language and audio handling capabilities to aid jurisdictions of all sizes.
  • ClearCast: the precinct scanner of the future. The commercially available components that comprise ClearCast improve the speed and reliability of precinct voting. ClearCast produces archival quality ballot images in a compact voting machine that reduces the cost and burden of transportation and storage.
  • ClearAccess: an in-person ballot marking system designed to ensure accessibility for all voters. Developed with feedback from voters at the Perkins School for the Blind, ClearAccess captures voters' choices and prints machine-readable ballots that can be scanned and tabulated within the same processing stream as voter-marked ballots. ClearAccess is the only accessible voting solution to use the Anywhere Ballot, developed by the Center for Civic Design with a grant from the EAC.

Much of ClearVote has been State certified in Oregon, Washington and Colorado, significantly improving the efficiency and transparency of their election processes over multiple election cycles.

Clear Ballot CEO Larry Moore said, "We're looking forward to working with Ohio counties to modernize and improve the efficiency of their elections. We intend to build a lasting relationship with the state to work toward a transparent future for Ohio elections."

About Clear Ballot:
Clear Ballot is the leader in election innovation. We have introduced a new class of tools and a modern approach to voting, enabling unprecedented speed, accuracy, and transparency that officials and the voting public have sought for decades. Designed for ease-of-use, Clear Ballot's browser-based software, used in conjunction with commercially available scanning hardware, scales to election jurisdictions of all sizes, and responds directly to the budgetary realities of counties and municipalities. Our election technology has been used in six states, and is federally certified as of February 2018.

Contact
Hillary Lincoln
Clear Ballot
617-842-5127
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-board-of-voting-machine-examiners-certifies-clearvote-for-use-in-ohio-300614747.html

SOURCE Clear Ballot


© PRNewswire 2018
