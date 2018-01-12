Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ohio Department of Transportation : 01-12-2018 - Brown-62 Reduced To One Lane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:34pm CET

Contact:[email protected]

740-774-8834 (o); 740-637-9037 (m)

Brown-62 Reduced To One Lane

Chillicothe(January 12, 2018) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Brown County Highway Maintenance Facility have enacted an emergency single-lane restriction on U.S. Route 62 due to a pavement collapse.

U.S. 62 is reduced to one lane between its junction with state Route 353 and County Road 36 (Gooselick Road), just north of the community of Red Oak, where the pavement has buckled and given way along the westbound lane and shoulder of the route.

Crews will work to restore the route as soon as a project can be outlined and implemented; however, a timeline to make the necessary repairs has yet to be determined. Therefore, the single-lane restriction will be in place until further notice, and traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane with temporary signals.

For additional information on lane and road closures caused by construction, accidents, flooding or other related traffic events throughout the state, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

Ohio Department of Transportation published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 17:34:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49p TOM MACARTHUR : Congressman MacArthur Speaks with Secretary Zinke about Oil Drilling off NJ’s Coast
06:44p Russia's Novak says to discuss possible exit from OPEC+ deal in Oman
06:44p GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Announces Pre-Budget Consultations Wrap-up
06:43p TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
06:42p Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter 2017 GDP view to 3.3 percent
06:42p Rising rents, healthcare costs boost underlying U.S. inflation
06:39p CITY OF RICHMOND VA : Richmond Gas Works Announces Increase in Purchased Gas Cost
06:39p MINISTRY OF PARKS CULTURE AND SPORT OF SASKATCHEW : KEVIN DUNN ANNOUNCED AS PROVINCE’S NEXT SASKATCHEWANDERER
06:36p U.S. Retail Sales Increased 0.4% in December -- Update
06:34p U S POULTRY & EGG ASSOCIATION : USPOULTRY Develops Video Tutorial to Assist Poultry & Egg Producers through CERCLA Reporting Requirements
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Joins Asia-Tech Debt Rush With Its Biggest Bond Sale
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares slip after News Feed overhaul
4KONE OYJ : PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON KONE'S 2017 FINANCIALS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018: Q4 2017 sales was higher th..
5CARILLION : CARILLION : plunges on report administrators on standby

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.