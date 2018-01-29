Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil dips as North American output soars; overall market remains strong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 09:00am CET
FILE PHOTO: A security personnel stands guard at the Yanshan oil refinery of Sinopec Corp. in Beijing

Oil prices dipped on Monday as soaring North American production was seen undermining efforts led by OPEC and Russia to tighten supplies.

Despite this, traders said overall market conditions remained strong due to the production cuts and healthy demand-growth.

Brent crude futures <LCOc1> held above $70 per barrel, but were down by 19 cents from their last close at $70.34 a barrel at 0749 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures <CLc1> were at $66.19 a barrel, up 5 cents.

Despite generally bullish sentiment, analysts said the market was coming under pressure from rising output in North America.

U.S. crude production <C-OUT-T-EIA> has grown by over 17 percent since mid-2016 to 9.88 million barrels per day (bpd) in mid-January.

Output is expected to break through 10 million bpd soon. U.S. energy companies added 12 oil rigs drilling for new production last week, taking the total to 759, General Electric (>> General Electric Company) Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

U.S. production is already on par with top exporter and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia. Only Russia produces more, averaging 10.98 million bpd in 2017.

There are also signs that Canadian oil production, already at 335,000 bpd, could start to rise as investment in its shale sector picks up. Canada's overall crude production currently stands at 4.2 million bpd.

Oil major Total (>> Total) said on Monday that production at its Fort Hill oil sands project has started and that output would reach 180,000 bpd over the next few months.

JP Morgan said it expected prices to fall towards the end of the year as markets become "flush with oil from shale and other unconventional oils".

STRONG OVERALL MARKET

Growing North American output has been one of few factors holding back oil markets.

Crude has been propped up by supply restraint led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia. These have coincided with strong demand on the back of healthy economic growth.

As a result, oil prices have risen by 60 percent since mid-2017 as investors pour cash into crude futures in expectation of higher prices.

Oil has also been supported by a weakening dollar <.DXY>.

"Loose fiscal policy in the U.S., a recovery in growth in Europe and an acceleration in EM (emerging market) growth have all combined to push the dollar lower and oil prices higher," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

U.S. bank JP Morgan said it had increased its 2018 average price forecast by $10 per barrel to $70 per barrel for Brent and by $10.70 per barrel for WTI to $65.63.

"We expect Brent to touch close to $78 per barrel towards end of Q1 2018 or early Q2 2018," it added.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

Stocks treated in this article : Total, General Electric Company
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00a Oil dips as North American output soars; overall market remains strong
08:59a SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Parliament inspects Mineral Resources Administration Database, 29 Jan
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
08:48a Philippines to phase out its beloved cheap but rickety jeepneys
08:39a The Coincheck hack and the issue with crypto assets on centralized exchanges
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Tech Enabled Initiatives to Bring Transparency and Accountability for Enforcement of Labour Laws, Says Economic Survey
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Economic Survey Reiterates India’s Commitment to Achieve the Targets Under SDG-3 and to Strengthen Health Delivery Systems
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Economic Survey Takes Note of Positive Health and Economic Impact in ODF Areas
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Demonitisation has Helped Share of Financial Saving Rise, Says Economic Survey
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DISH NETWORK : Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : apologizes for rigging data, using monkeys in diesel ...
3U.S. farmers have much to lose if NAFTA deal collapses
4ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : sale of New Largo in South Africa
5Why Canada is the next frontier for shale oil

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.