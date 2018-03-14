Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil edges up after choppy session on mixed U.S. crude stocks data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices gained 0.4 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, after a report showing a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude stock build was offset by large distillate and gasoline inventory draws.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 5 million barrels, the biggest jump since late January, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Expectations had been for a 2 million barrel build. But there was a larger-than-expected draw on fuel stocks.

"We’re not pressuring the downside that much. Of course, the reason is because we had some unexpectedly large draws in distillates and gasoline that, when added together, are two times bigger than the crude build," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Brent crude oil futures <LCOc1> were up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at $64.89 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures <CLc1> also gained 25 cents, to settle at $60.96 per barrel.

"I don't think we have a clear set of directions, and I don't think this (EIA) report gives that much of an insight as to whether the rebalance continues or not. We continue to just chop around here," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy.

Prices were pressured after The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report that supply from non-members is likely to grow by 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, almost double the growth it predicted in November, largely due to rising U.S. supply.

OPEC also said oil inventories across the most industrialized countries rose in January for the first time in eight months, a sign the impact of its output cuts may be waning. OPEC trimmed its 2018 demand forecast for its own crude by 250,000 bpd to 32.61 million bpd, a fourth consecutive decline.

"According to the OPEC report, demand for OPEC's oil must be 33 million barrels per day for the rest of the year to get rid of any remaining oversupply," Commerzbank strategist Carsten Fritsch said.

Oil prices got a boost early in the session from a broader investor push into commodities after Chinese data showed industrial production in the world's largest importer of raw materials grew more than expected over the first two months of the year.

Oil may also soon get some support from seasonal demand.

"We are now only two to four weeks away from when weekly oil inventory data will start to draw again which should be supportive for oil prices," SEB commodities strategist Bjarne Schieldrop said.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Leslie Adler)

By Ayenat Mersie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pChina's GSR Capital to invest $500 million in Sweden EV maker NEVS
RE
08:47pOutgoing UK financial regulator says City's future uncertain due to Brexit
RE
08:45pAuthor of disputed Brexit blueprint for banks says gaining ground
RE
08:44pFrench finance minister presses Germany on euro zone reforms
RE
08:44pWeak Consumer Spending Presents a Puzzle -- Update
DJ
08:41pU.S. Treasurys Strengthen After Disappointing Retail Sales Report
DJ
08:40pOil edges up after choppy session on mixed U.S. crude stocks data
RE
08:36pOil edges up after choppy session on mixed U.S. crude stocks data
RE
08:36pOil edges up after choppy session on mixed U.S. crude stocks data
RE
08:35pDollar drifts higher, but outlook bleak on U.S. political uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.