Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends decline after biggest monthly slump in two years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:03am CEST
Oil pumps are seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, starting the new month in negative territory after the largest monthly decline in two years in July.

October Brent crude futures dropped 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.92 a barrel by 0044 GMT, adding to a 1.8 percent loss in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.32 a barrel, having dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.

Brent fell more than 6 percent in July, while U.S. crude futures slumped about 7 percent, the biggest monthly decline for both benchmarks since July 2016.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed domestic crude inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels last week. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 2.8 million barrels. [API/S]

Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Signs that a supply disruption in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea could be resolved also weighed on prices.

Yemen's Houthi group said it was ready to unilaterally halt attacks in the Red Sea to support peace efforts. Saudi Arabia suspended oil shipments through the strait last week after the Houthis attacked two Saudi oil tankers.

A Reuters poll showed that oil prices are likely to hold fairly steady this year and next as increased output from OPEC and the United States meets growing demand led by Asia and helps to offset supply disruptions. [O/POLL]

OPEC has pledged to offset the loss of supply from Iran, the group's third-biggest producer.

Looming U.S. sanctions have already started to cut Iranian exports, with buyers from its biggest customers in Asia cutting imports to a seven-month low in June.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aChina July manufacturing growth slowest in eight months, export orders shrink - Caixin PMI
RE
04:08aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodel Company - Board Appointments
PU
04:02aEXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
04:00aTrump to propose 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports
RE
04:00aStrong Economic Growth Boosts U.S. in Trade Battles
DJ
03:58aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic outlook the sour note in farm confidence survey
PU
03:52aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:47aAsian shares rise, but U.S. tariff plan puts focus back on trade war
RE
03:32aU.S. Talks With China Over Trade Dispute Show Little Progress -- Update
DJ
03:14aSouth Korea exports to U.S., EU and China gain in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.