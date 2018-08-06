Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains after monthly Saudi output unexpectedly drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:33pm CEST
A man pumps gas into his car at a gas station in Caracas

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Monday after Saudi crude production unexpectedly fell in July and U.S. drilling appeared to slow, although the price is still almost 10 percent below its 2018 high of more than $80 a barrel.

Markets also anticipated an announcement from Washington later on Monday on renewed U.S. sanctions against major oil exporter Iran. So-called "snapback" sanctions are due to be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. EDT (8.01 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, according to a U.S. Treasury official.

Saudi Arabia pumped around 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, two OPEC sources said on Friday, down about 200,000 bpd from a month earlier.

That came despite a pledge by the Saudis and top producer Russia in June to raise output from July, with Saudi Arabia promising a "measurable" supply boost.

Brent crude oil futures were up 68 cents on the day at $73.89 a barrel by 1116 GMT, while U.S. futures rose 90 cents to $69.39 barrel.

"Saudi Arabia knows that the U.S. really does want to see maximum impact from sanctions towards Iran, which means that they want to prepare all buyers of Iranian crude to say 'there is plenty of oil in the market and don't be afraid to pull back on Iran (purchases)," said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodities strategy at SEB.

This is not about bombarding the market with oil and pushing the price into the $50s, it is about preparing the market and easing the transition, he said. "There is no wish from Saudi Arabia to push prices down to $50."

Most Iranian crude exports go to China and India, but roughly 20 percent go to Europe, where refiners have already cut their purchases. Saudi Arabia last week cut its official selling prices for Asian customers to a four-month low. [OSP/O]

U.S. investment bank Jefferies said in a note that "the Saudi and Russian production surges appear to be more limited" than initially expected, adding that bullish market sentiment was also fueled by the imminent reinstatement of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Still, with Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia now all producing 10 million to 11 million bpd of crude, just three countries now meet around a third of global oil demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies last week cut oil rigs for a second time in the past three weeks as the rate of growth has slowed over the past couple of months.

Drillers cut two oil rigs in the week to Aug. 3, bringing the total count down to 859, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Amanda Cooper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pFutures edge higher as strong earnings offset trade worries
RE
01:43pOil gains after monthly Saudi output unexpectedly drops
RE
01:40pFRIENDSHIP NO MORE : how Russian gas is a problem for Germany
RE
01:33pOil gains after monthly Saudi output unexpectedly drops
RE
01:24pINDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo CEO Nooyi to step down, Ramon Laguarta to succeed
RE
01:20pNew wave of mega LNG projects is approaching
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pBlockchain Influence on Digital Currency is Transforming the Future of the Financial Infrastructure
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle
4LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
5DELTA AIR LINES : DELTA AIR LINES : Worker, Wife Charged With Smuggling Thousands In Cash

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.