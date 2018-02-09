Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil pipeline shutdown hits UK industry but manufacturing and construction grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:22am CET
FILE PHOTO: Construction cranes are seen on a building site in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - British industrial output suffered its biggest fall since 2012 in December due to the temporary shutdown of a major oil pipeline, but growth in manufacturing confirmed the broader picture of solid economic expansion at the end of 2017.

Construction output also showed a surprise surge in December, according to official data published on Friday.

Britain's economic growth slowed slightly in 2017 as higher inflation caused by the fall in sterling after the Brexit vote hurt consumers, but some exporters have gained from the weaker pound and the stronger global economy.

Industrial output fell by 1.3 percent month-on-month in December, the biggest drop since September 2012 after a 0.3 percent rise in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected to see output fall 0.9 percent as a shutdown in the damaged Forties North Sea oil pipeline looked certain drag on the sector.

While Friday's figures showed the hit was bigger than thought, the pipeline is back online so a corresponding rebound in production looks likely in January.

Overall, the data are unlikely to alter the analysis of Bank of England officials who on Thursday upgraded their growth forecasts for Britain on account of an improving global economy, and said interest rates were likely to need to rise sooner than it had thought last year.

Sterling and British government bonds showed little reaction to the data.

The ONS said Britain's manufacturing sector, which is part of overall industrial output, saw output rise by 0.3 percent on the month, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth in the sector - the longest such run in nearly 30 years.

Still, a closely-watched business survey last week showed manufacturing slowed in January - suggesting official data could follow suit, said economist Samuel Tombs from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The rise in oil prices is ... hitting demand, while the boost to growth from sterling's depreciation in 2016 is starting to tail off," he said.

Figures for the much bigger services sector are due on Feb. 22.

Britain's economy grew at a quarterly rate of 0.5 percent in the three months to December, the fastest pace seen over 2017. The ONS said Friday's industrial and construction data did not alter this estimate.

The buoyant world economy has been a boon for British exporters, who are in the midst of a sweet spot before Britain's exit from the European Union, BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that he would not be shocked if British interest rates needed to go up twice this year.

However, ONS data showed Britain's goods trade deficit with the rest of the world widened to 13.6 billion pounds ($18.9 billion) in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller shortfall of 11.6 billion pounds.

The ONS linked the large deficit to rising crude oil prices and higher imports.

Separately, the ONS said construction output jumped 1.6 percent on the month. The Reuters poll suggested construction output would be flat.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29a Swiss lender ZKB says progress on U.S. tax case stalled
11:26a JEC WORLD : Next Generation Oxidation Oven is introduced to the Carbon Fiber industry
11:26a EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Head For Worst Week In 2 Years As Global Selloff Rages On
11:22a Oil pipeline shutdown hits UK industry but manufacturing and construction grow
11:21a VUELING AIRLINES : Bad weather conditions in several European destinations
11:21a BCC : UK’s trade position weakened by rise in imports
11:20a Kremlin says U.S. tries to undermine Russian energy projects in Europe
11:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
11:16a FLA FINANCE & LEASING ASSOCIATION : Second charge mortgage new business volumes grow in 2017
11:16a FLA FINANCE & LEASING ASSOCIATION : Consumer finance up 6% in 2017
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street plummets; S&P, Dow confirm correction
2AMAZON.COM : Nvidia's upbeat forecast powered by data centre, cryptocurrency demand
3BLACKROCK : Meltdown raises fears of 'financial innovation the planet doesn't really need'
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS : REPORTS NTI 24% GROWTH IN 4Q17, PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF  0.35, STRONG START ..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Sustains $11.6 Billion Loss -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.