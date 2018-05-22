Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 04:33am CEST
A driver looks at the price as he fills the tank of his car at a gas station in Shanghai

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns that Venezuela's crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election and potential U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member.

The United States also toughened its stance on Iran and made a list of sweeping demands, which could further curb the country's crude oil exports and boost oil prices.

Brent crude futures were at $79.39 per barrel at 0226 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.47 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent.

"(Oil inventory) is tight and the U.S. will probably tighten sanctions on Venezuela which will make the Venezuela situation worse and which means we can expect continued falling Venezuelan production," said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

"Combined with expectations for falling Iranian production as the U.S. pressures allies to reduce their imports this will push crude oil prices up to $80 a barrel and we think it can go higher."

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics denounced as a farce cementing autocracy in the crisis-stricken oil producer.

The United States is actively considering oil sanctions on Venezuela, where output has dropped by a third in two years to its lowest in decades.

"Tightening the economic screws will severely cripple ... Venezuela's ability to export while making it virtually impossible for the country to acquire dollars," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

Concerns that looming U.S. sanctions on Iran will curb that country's crude exports have also been boosting oil prices in recent weeks.

The United States on Monday demanded Iran make sweeping changes - from dropping its nuclear programme to pulling out of the Syrian civil war - or face severe economic sanctions as the Trump administration hardened its approach to Tehran.

This could reduce Iranian oil exports by 200,000 barrels-per-day by the fourth quarter, Mitsubishi Corp's Nunan estimated.

Elsewhere, Washington and Beijing both claimed victory on Monday as the world's two largest economies stepped back from the brink of a global trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost U.S. exports to China.

Growing production of shale oil could curb oil prices eventually and widen the price spread between WTI and Brent crude oil, said Nunan.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aChina stock regulator vows more environment focus, green finance
RE
05:00aCITY OF TUCSON AZ : Tucson Audubon Society Hosts Wednesday Field Trips at Sweetwater Wetlands
PU
04:56aBOJ DEPUTY GOVERNOR WAKATABE : May need to shift policy depending on economic changes
RE
04:50aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : National Lamb Day gets town-meets-country sizzle
PU
04:33aOil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
RE
03:57aGlobal Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market insights by 2022 profiling AT&T, MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA, SK Telecom, NTT Docomo, SingTel, Ericsson, Huawei, NSN, Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia
AQ
03:50aBOJ Kuroda says will take into account side effects of easy policy
RE
03:50aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : RMB rate expected to follow a two-way fluctuation path
PU
03:49aEXCLUSIVE : Ousted MGM CEO explores bid for the U.S. movie studio - sources
RE
03:30aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to import more gas from US
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : to buy Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
5EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.