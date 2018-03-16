Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices extend gains, but higher output caps rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 02:15am CET
FILE PHOTO - A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices crept higher on Friday after the International Energy Agency said global crude demand would accelerate this year, but warned supply is growing at a faster pace.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $61.24 a barrel at 0048 GMT, after settling up 23 cents on Thursday.

For the week, the contract is set to post a decline of around 1.3 percent, following last week's 1.3-percent gain.

London Brent crude was up 2 cents at $65.14 after settling up 23 cents. Brent is down 0.5 percent for the week.

The IEA raised its forecast for oil demand this year to 99.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from 97.8 million bpd in 2017, and added that commercial oil inventories in industrialised OECD nations rose in January for the first time in seven months.

It said Venezuela, where an economic crisis has cut oil production by 50 percent in two years to lows not seen in more than a decade, could still trigger a renewed drawdown in stocks.

The IEA also noted rising supply, limiting gains in crude prices on Friday. The IEA believes non-OPEC supply, led by the United States, will grow by 1.8 million bpd this year.

OPEC and other producers led by Russia began cutting supply in January, 2017 to erase a global crude glut that had built up since 2014. This has been somewhat offset by surging U.S. crude production.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Osamu Tsukimori

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aMexican opposition vows continuity on NAFTA team, lauds minister
RE
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:15aOil prices extend gains, but higher output caps rise
RE
01:55aAsian shares on defensive as new political worries sour mood
RE
01:47aSingapore Exports Unexpectedly Fall in February
DJ
01:40aDollar holds gains as focus shifts to Fed's policy meeting
RE
01:39aMexican minister ramps up pressure for speedy NAFTA deal
RE
01:09aHudson River Rail Project Stirs GOP Fight
DJ
01:06aLegal battle over Credit Suisse 'volatility' product expands to second firm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
2RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : sees German orders driving defence sales growth
3BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC : REIT exposure to Toys 'R' Us is minor, but shares slip anew
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Legal battle over Credit Suisse 'volatility' product expands to second f..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.