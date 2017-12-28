Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:41am CET
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Amuay refinery complex, which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in Punto Fijo

Oil prices were stable on Thursday with trading activity drying up ahead of the New Year weekend.

Heading into 2018, traders said market conditions were relatively tight due to ongoing supply cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as top producer Russia.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures <CLc1> were at $59.69 a barrel at 0336 GMT, up 5 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel earlier this week, the first time since June 2015.

WTI received support from a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showing a 6 million barrel drop in crude oil inventories to 432.8 million.

Brent crude futures <LCOc1> were at $66.50 a barrel, up 6 cents. Brent broke through $67 earlier this week, the first time since May 2015 this week.

Traders said the high prices were a result of a relatively tight market following a year of OPEC and Russia-led production cuts, which were started last January and scheduled to cover all of 2018.

Pipeline outages in Libya and the North Sea have also been supporting oil prices.

"Given the much stronger price response to supply disruptions in the wake of OPEC supply cuts, the market is poised to make further gains," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

"With geopolitical risk no less sure ahead of Libyan elections next year, we should expect more regional chaos and disorder to underpin oil prices," he added.

Around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in oil supplies were disrupted in Libya this week after an attack on a pipeline.

In the North Sea, the 450,000 bpd capacity Forties pipeline system was shut earlier this month due to a crack.

Both pipelines are expected to return to normal operations in January, with Forties already in the start-up process.

A major factor countering efforts by OPEC and Russia efforts to prop up prices is U.S. oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA>, which has soared more than 16 percent since mid-2016 and is fast approaching 10 million bpd.

Only OPEC king-pin Saudi Arabia and Russia produce more.

The latest official U.S. production figures are due to be published by the on Thursday.

GRAPHIC - Global oil supply and demand: http://reut.rs/2C9rqyC

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41a Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
04:24a FACTBOX - WALL ST. IN 2018 : the biggest risks for stocks
04:24a LCEC LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE : Energize your New Year with Electric Savings
04:21a South Korea to impose new curbs on cryptocurrency trading
04:04a TAD TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF DAIRYMEN : What’s ahead for the Texas dairy industry in 2018
03:59a China commerce ministry says disappointed at European probe into e-bike exporters
03:33a Bank of Japan board members press for debate on rates, ETF purchases
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:54a CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU HI : 12/27/17 1125 N. Nimitz SSO
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD : SAMSUNG ENGINEERING : SABIC’s unit inks deal with Samsung Engineering for e..
2HITACHI, LTD. : In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : 2017 - an excellent year for BMW.
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Acquires Office Building in Germany for 245 Million Euros via a Joint Ventur..
5BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.