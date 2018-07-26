Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 09:05am CEST
FILE PHOTO: General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Brent crude led oil prices higher on Thursday, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed U.S. inventories fell to a 3-1/2 year low.

Brent crude futures had risen 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.35 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 5 cents at $69.35 a barrel, after climbing more than 1 percent in the previous session.

"The announcement this morning that the Saudis have closed some shipping lanes in the Gulf because of rebel Houthi attacks also gives the bulls something to launch off," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, also pointing to the drop in U.S. inventories.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, said on Thursday that it was "temporarily halting" all oil shipments through the strategic Red Sea shipping lane of Bab al-Mandeb after an attack on two big oil tankers by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement that the Houthis had attacked two Saudi Very Large Crude Carriers in the Red Sea on Wednesday morning, one of which sustained minimal damage.

"Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments through Bab al-Mandeb Strait immediately until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab al-Mandeb is safe," the minister said.

Most exports from the Gulf that transit the Suez Canal and the SUMED Pipeline also pass through Bab al-Mandeb strait.

An estimated 4.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products flowed through this waterway in 2016 toward Europe, the United States and Asia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Bab al-Mandeb strait, where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea, is only 20 km (12 miles) wide, making hundreds of ships potentially easy targets.

Prices were also supported by official data showing U.S. crude oil inventories last week tumbled more than expected to their lowest level since 2015 as exports jumped and stocks at the Cushing hub dropped.

Crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> fell 6.1 million barrels in the week to July 20, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels, the EIA said on Wednesday.

At 404.9 million barrels, inventories, not including the nation's emergency petroleum reserve, were at their lowest level since February 2015.

The threat of a transatlantic trade war eased after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs on the European Union while the parties discuss cutting other trade barriers.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Briefing on Inflation Report 2018-III will be given on 31 July 2018 in Ankara (2018-28)
PU
09:07aDIAGEO : announces buyback after first-half sales rise
RE
09:05aOil prices rise as Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane
RE
09:00aUK housing starts slow, led by slump in London - NHBC
RE
09:00aFrench Consumer Confidence in July Holds at Low Level
DJ
08:59aUK pay deals see strongest run since 2008 - XpertHR
RE
08:56aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN : The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on two Saudi NSC crude tankers in the Red Sea
PU
08:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mine life extension drives secure local jobs
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Facebook's grim forecast - privacy push will erode profits for years
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : came up with a new look for its Meridian store. Neighbors st..
3PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler cuts 2018 outlook, shares tumble
4Qualcomm's $44 billion NXP offer deadline passes, no word from China
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev gets World Cup boost to beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.