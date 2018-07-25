Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise for second day, buoyed by fall in U.S. inventories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:57am CEST
Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent sessions.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $73.73 a barrel by 0035 GMT. The global benchmark settled 38 cents higher at $73.44 a barrel on Tuesday, after climbing as high as $74.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.74, having settled the previous session up 63 cents, or nearly 1 percent.

Reports that China will increase infrastructure spending also helped reduce concerns that U.S.-China trade tensions will dent the country's demand for oil.

U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles dropped more than expected last week, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to July 20 to 407.6 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub dropped by 808,000 barrels, the API said. Refinery crude runs declined by 60,000 barrels per day.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 713,000-barrel drop.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 207,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports last week eased by 249,000 barrels per day to 8.3 million bpd.

Official figures from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration are due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
04:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals
PU
04:09aTrump calls FCC decision on Sinclair-Tribune merger 'unfair'
RE
04:08aJD.com gets regulatory nod for 30 percent stake in Allianz China
RE
03:49aAustralia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q
DJ
03:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional friendship, achieve greater results in ties
PU
03:38aEuropean Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets - Update
DJ
03:24aChina-owned Syngenta plots growth in challenging home market
RE
03:16aJOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.