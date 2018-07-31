Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip after OPEC output rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:21am CEST
The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a report showed that OPEC production reached a 2018 high in the month of July, although the losses were limited as concerns about supply lingered.

September Brent crude futures fell 7 cents to $74.90 a barrel by 0109 GMT after rising 68 cents, or 0.9 percent, on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were down 6 cents at $70.08, after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session.

A Reuters survey showed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries increased production in July.

OPEC hiked production by 70,000 barrels per day to 32.64 million bpd, a 2018 high. Further supply increases could offset production outages and pressure prices.

WTI rose on Tuesday on expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week and worries that an outage at a Syncrude facility in Canada will not be solved as soon as expected, traders said.

Crude inventories at the Oklahoma, delivery point for WTI have been dwindling, in part due to the Syncrude outage that has reduced the flow of oil into the hub.

Stocks at the Cushing storage hub fell to 23.7 million barrels, the lowest since November 2014 in the week to July 20. [EIA/S]

Energy information company Genscape, however, said that inventories at Cushing rose almost 200,000 barrels, or nearly 1 percent, from Tuesday to Friday last week, according to traders.

Oil prices have rebounded from recent lows over the last two weeks, as looming sanctions on Iran have already started to curtail exports from that country. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would meet with Iran's President, Hassan Rouhani.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aWORLD BANK : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law
PU
03:53aMood among UK consumers, firms remains fragile - surveys
RE
03:52aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August
PU
03:48aAustralian Home-Building Approvals Rose in June
DJ
03:43aChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 11-Month Low in July
DJ
03:31aTrade Tensions Hits China's Factory Activity in July
DJ
03:21aOil prices slip after OPEC output rise
RE
03:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aCHARLES KOCH : Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in North Dakota Race -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.