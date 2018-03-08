Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices under pressure from rising U.S. inventories, output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 02:07pm CET
An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday but still set to slip over the week for the second time in a row against a backdrop of rising U.S. crude production and an increase in inventories.

Brent crude futures <LCOc1> were down 19 cents at $64.15 per barrel by 1254 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures <CLc1> were down 5 cents at $61.11 a barrel.

Brent was on track for a drop of around 0.1 percent this week, after last week's 4.4 percent slide.

A build in U.S. crude inventory reported the previous day was not as large as expected, given that stocks tend to rise towards the end of the winter as refineries conduct maintenance.

But with the threat of the United States sparking a trade war with some of its largest partners, financial markets were on edge. Prices of commodities stayed under pressure.

"Despite the global economy humming, we see fragility in the oil market," Julius Baer head of commodities and macro research Norbert Ruecker said, adding that rising inventories put pressure on oil prices in the short term.

"Strong shale output growth challenges the market tightening narrative in the medium term," he added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories <C-STK-EIA> rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to March 2 to 425.91 million barrels, less than the 2.7 million barrel analysts had forecast.

To view a graphic on U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, click: http://reut.rs/2Fl0mPl

China reported a steep monthly drop in crude imports in February, when the Lunar New Year holidays took place. Imports of crude dropped by more than 20 percent to a daily rate of 8.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.4 million bpd in January.

Reuters commodities columnist Clyde Russell said imports in January and February combined gave a daily rate of 9.02 million bpd, up 10.8 percent from the same period last year. [RUSSELL/]

Rising U.S. output, which reached 10.37 million bpd last week, remains a focus for investors.

"Crude is ... under pressure from rising U.S. production which hit a new high last week, now firmly above Saudi Arabia's production level," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

U.S. output is expected to surge beyond 11 million bpd by late 2018, surpassing current No. 1 producer Russia.

This U.S. increase is putting pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other nations which have curbed output to prop up prices but risk losing market share.

To view a graphic on Russia vs Saudi vs U.S. oil production, click: http://reut.rs/2FrFVMF

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Roslan Khasawneh in SINGAPORE; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Amanda Cooper
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.33% 24801.36 Delayed Quote.0.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.24% 6929.3853 Delayed Quote.7.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.33% 7396.6491 Delayed Quote.6.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pECB takes focus as trade war worries simmer
RE
02:17pECB Takes Step Toward Ending Its Stimulus Program
DJ
02:15pEUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Trim Gains After ECB Removes Easing Bias From Forward Guidance
DJ
02:14pStock futures edge up as White House talks tariff exemptions
RE
02:07pOil prices under pressure from rising U.S. inventories, output
RE
02:06pECB drops easing bias, taking baby step toward stimulus exit
RE
02:06pECB drops pledge to increase bond buys, if needed
RE
02:02pEuro, bond yields rise after ECB drops easing bias
RE
01:49pStatement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
01:48pSaudi Aramco CEO Nasser says IPO work to be completed the second half of 2018
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise For 4th Day In A Row As ECB Steals Focus From U.S. Tariffs
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE - KLM : TRAFFIC FEBRUARY 2018
3SANOFI : SANOFI : in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform
4HUGO BOSS : Investment to dent profit growth for sportier Hugo Boss
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 4Q Net Profit Rose on Sales Growth, Tax Reform

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.