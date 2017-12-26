Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 09:57am EST
Handout photo of ExxonMobils Hebron oil platform is shown off the coast of Canadas Newfoundland & Labrador

Oil moved higher above $65 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of its highest since mid-2015, supported by an explosion on a crude pipeline in Libya and voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

The move towards restart of a key North Sea pipeline, Forties, capped the rally. The pipeline is being tested after repairs and full flows should resume in early January, its operator said on Monday.

Brent crude <LCOc1>, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 19 cents to $65.44 a barrel at 1447 GMT. Prices hit $65.83 on Dec. 12, the highest since June 2015. U.S. crude <CLc1> added 24 cents to $58.71.

"The confirmation that Forties is coming back ....has the potential for capping Brent," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix.

Trading activity was thin due to the Christmas holiday in many countries.

Oil turned positive following the explosion at the Libyan pipeline, which feeds the Es Sider terminal. It was not immediately clear what impact the blast will have on Libyan output, which has been recovering in recent months after being hampered for years by conflict and unrest.

Brent has risen 17 percent in 2017. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and other non-members, have been withholding output since Jan. 1 to get rid of a glut.

The producers have extended the supply cut agreement to cover all of 2018.

Iraq's oil minister said on Monday there would be a balance between supply and demand by the first quarter, leading to a boost in prices. Global oil inventories have decreased to an acceptable level, he added.

That is earlier than predicted in OPEC's latest official forecast, which calls for a balanced market by late 2018. [OPEC/M]

While the OPEC action has lent support to prices all year, the unplanned shutdown of the Forties pipeline on Dec. 11 pushed Brent to its mid-2015 high.

Forties plays an important role in the global market as it is the biggest of the five North Sea crude streams underpinning Brent, the benchmark for oil trading in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Rising production in the United States is offsetting some of the OPEC-led cuts.

The U.S. rig count <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>, an early indicator of future output, held at 747 in the week to Dec. 22, according to the latest weekly report by Baker Hughes.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Peter Graff and John Stonestreet)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34a PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Zuma extends condolences on passing of veteran musician Robbie Malinga
10:29a Report on Canadian stock futures on December 26 withdrawn
10:23a Ineos says Forties oil flows to rise gradually, partly restarts Kinneil plant
10:21a Apple drags Wall Street lower
10:14aDJBank of Mexico Sells Additional Dollar Hedges to Support Peso
10:14a INEOS FORTIES PIPELINE SYSTEM MEDIA UPDATE 15 : 00 26/12/2017
10:09a DLA DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY : Energy readiness in action
10:04a CITY OF ELMHURST IL : Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse
10:00a Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs
10:00aDJHome Prices Jump in October
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.