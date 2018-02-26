Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil steady near two-week high as Saudi to keep export curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:04am CET
View shows Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil facility in eastern Saudi Arabia in this undated handout photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices held little changed near two-week highs early on Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb exports in line with the OPEC-led effort to cut global supplies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up 2 cents at $63.57 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after rising 3 percent last week.

London Brent crude eased 4 cents to $67.27, after gaining nearly 4 percent last week.

Saudi Arabia hopes OPEC and its allies will be able to relax production curbs next year and create a permanent framework to stabilize oil markets after the current supply cut deal ends this year, its oil minister said on Saturday in New Delhi.

In January-March, Saudi Arabia's oil production would be well below the production cap, with exports averaging below 7 million barrels per day (bpd), Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia have been cutting output to support oil prices.

U.S. energy companies last week added one oil rig, the fifth weekly increase in a row, bringing the total count up to 799, the highest level since April 2015, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers upped their bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil for the first time in four weeks, data showed on Friday.

Libya's National Oil Corp said on Saturday it had declared force majeure on the 70,000 bpd El Feel oilfield after a protest by guards closed the field.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aUK services businesses enjoy first profit rise in two years - CBI
RE
01:32aGREATER GRAND FORKS CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU : Great things are springing up at Alerus Center
PU
01:26aFintech Revolut Britain's first digital bank to break even
RE
01:08aLabour piles pressure on May over Brexit stance
RE
01:04aOil steady near two-week high as Saudi to keep export curbs
RE
12:32aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Embarks on New Digital Frontiers in Port Moresby
PU
12:18aAlibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
RE
12:18aAlibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
RE
02/25NOC NATIONAL OIL : Effective treatment of leaks in Al-Harouge fields the focus as NOC meet with Suncor Libya
PU
02/25CAMPASPE SHIRE COUNCIL : Audit & Risk Committee Charter Adopted
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
2HOWARD HUGHES CORP : HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATIO : ® Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
3MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova to Present at the Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston
4Samsung’s Newest ISOCELL Image Sensor Enables Mobile Devices to ‘Slow Down’ Time
5DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : DOLLAR GENERAL : Crooks tie up Queens dollar store employees, take off with $1,00..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.