Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran expected to tighten supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 01:18pm CEST
Oil pumps are seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday with revived U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran expected to tighten global supply.

Brent crude oil futures were up 86 cents to $74.61 per barrel at 1052 GMT (6.52 a.m. ET) and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 59 cents at $69.60 a barrel.

A first batch of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which shipped out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday.

The reimposed sanctions target Iran's U.S. dollar purchases, metals trading, coal, industrial software and its auto sector.

U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy sector are set to be re-imposed after a 180-day “wind-down period” ending on Nov. 4.

"It is a reality check that this is happening and that Iran's oil exports will be hurt when the oil sanctions hit it in November," chief commodities analyst at Commerzbank Bjarne Schieldrop said.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the sanctions were "the most biting sanctions ever imposed".

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States," he added.

Many European countries, China and India, oppose the sanctions, but the U.S. government said it wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil.

"We are going to work with individual countries on a case-by-case basis, but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran," a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

"A full embargo seems unlikely and the oil market should remain well balanced in light of rising production and the emerging markets' fuel inflation pains," Norbert Rucker, head of macro and commodity research at bank Julius Baer, said.

HEAT IMPACTS OIL

Analysts also warned that a global heatwave could affect oil demand.

Much of the northern hemisphere has been gripped by extreme heat this summer, pushing up demand for industrial and residential cooling.

This mostly affects demand for power fuels such as thermal coal and natural gas.

"With global demand remaining healthy and the global heatwave increasing oil demand, I think prices will remain well-supported in the near term," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, said.

But U.S. bank JPMorgan said a warmer-than-usual fourth quarter could stem from a potential El Niño weather pattern that "can cause droughts, flooding and other natural disasters across the globe, including heatwaves in the U.S. that affect commodities".

"Past instances of El Niño have resulted in sharp drops in U.S. residential and commercial heating oil demand and prices," it said.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith and Adrian Croft)

By Ahmad Ghaddar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pIndia doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China
RE
01:31pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Poly Houses
PU
01:26pEuropean companies respond to latest Iran sanctions
RE
01:23pOil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran expected to tighten supply
RE
01:18pOil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran expected to tighten supply
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10pGerman factory and jobs figures point to modest second quarter growth
RE
01:05pCloudvirga Adds Digital Mortgage Integration with Leading Mortgage Insurance Provider Radian
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce pushes world shares toward six-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.