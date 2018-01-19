Log in
Okaya & Co., Ltd.: R&I Affirms A-, Stable

01/19/2018 | 07:14am CET

NEWS RELEASE

Jan 19, 2018

R&I Affirms A-, Stable: Okaya & Co., Ltd.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Okaya & Co., Ltd.

Issuer Rating: A-, Affirmed Rating Outlook: StableRATIONALE:

Okaya & Co., Ltd. is a specialized trading firm mainly handling iron and steel, and industrial materials such as mechatronics-related, chemical and resin products. The firm is based in the Tokai region. Its management stance is prudent as typified by a margin-focused sales policy, and the customer base consists of many leading companies including Toyota Group companies. Okaya is also characterized by its capability of offering a full range of materials used at manufacturing sites, from materials to machinery and equipment, systems, tools and buildings. Although earnings are susceptible to capital investment trends and production activities in the manufacturing sector, a certain level of resilience to recessions is maintained thanks to its well-developed purchasing and sales bases. A large part of trade receivables are from blue-chip companies with high creditworthiness, and credit management is prudent. Moreover, transactions entailing inventory risk are few. Debt is not small, but matches the size of working capital. Reflecting profit accumulation over the past several years, the debt-equity structure is sound for the rating.

The primary rating methodologies applied to this rating are provided at "R&I's Basic Methodology for Corporate Credit Ratings" and "Specialized Trading Firms and Wholesalers". The methodologies are available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Okaya & Co., Ltd. (Sec. Code: 7485)

Issuer Rating

RATING:

A-, Affirmed

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact : Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept. ■Media Contact : Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471 E-mail.[email protected]TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japanhttps://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment. R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details, please refer tohttps://www.r-i.co.jp/en/docs/policy/site.html. © Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

