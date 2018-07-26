Log in
Okura : Disclosable Transaction - Subscription of Bonds

07/26/2018 | 12:06pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OKURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01655)

DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF BONDS

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company and Sinwa entered into the Bond Agreements on 26 July 2018, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for two series of Bonds at face value to be issued by Sinwa, in an aggregate amount of JYP1,000 million.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Bond Agreements exceed 5% but are all below 25%, the entering into of the Bond Agreements constitute disclosable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company and Sinwa entered into the Bond Agreements on 26 July 2018, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to subscribe for two series of Bonds at face value to be issued by Sinwa in an aggregate amount of JYP1,000 million.

THE BOND AGREEMENTS

The principal terms of the Bond Agreements are summarized as follows:

Date 26 July 2018

Parties (i) The Company, as subscriber; and

  • (ii) Sinwa, as issuer

Bond type

JPY donominated, unsecured and unlisted bonds transferrable only with the consent of the directors of Sinwa.

Payment method

The Company shall pay the subscription amounts by bank transfer to a bank account designated by Sinwa on 26 July 2018.

(a) 1st Series

1.

Principal amount and face value: JPY500,000,000

2.

Interest rate: 3.00% per annum, payable bi-annually

3.

Expected date of issue: 27 July 2018

4.

Maturity/redemption date: 31 July 2021 with no early redemption option

(b)

2nd

Series

1.

Principal amount and face value: JPY500,000,000

2.

Interest rate: 3.00% per annum, payable at redemption

3.

Expected date of issue: 27 July 2018

4.

Maturity/redemption date: 31 January 2019 with no early redemption option

The Bonds shall be issued to the Company at face value. The terms of the Bond Agreements were determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations and are on normal commercial terms.

REASONS FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF THE BONDS

The Company expects to satisfy the subscription amounts by internal resources comprising primarily surplus cash from operations currently held in the form of USD time deposits. Taking into account the appreciation of U.S. dollars against Japanese Yen, the Directors considered that it is beneficial for the Group to reinvest such surplus cash into JPY denominated bonds that allow the Group to capture foreignexchange gains and to earn a higher yield. The Directors also considered that the terms of the Bond Agreements are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Bond Agreements exceed 5% but are all below 25%, the entering into of the Bond Agreements constitute disclosable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INFORMATION ON SINWA

Sinwa is a company incorporated under the laws of Japan and headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan, engaging in the business of commercial and consumer finance. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, Sinwa and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in the business of operating pachinko halls in Japan. The Group is currently operating 17 pachinko halls in the Kyushu, Kanto, Kansai and Chugoku regions in Japan.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meaning:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Bonds"

the two series of Bonds to be issued by Sinwa at face

value to the Company on terms as disclosed in this

announcement

"Bond Agreements"

the two agreements, both dated 26 July, entered into by

the issuer and the Company in respect of the

subscription of the Bonds

"Company"

Okura Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01655)

"connected persons"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

-3-

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries (as defined in the

Lisitng Rules)

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"JPY"

Japanese Yen, the lawful currency of Japan

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

"Sinwa"

Sinwa Co., Ltd.* (ࣺό䔼ٟ㗗㘓㘏), the issuer of the

Bonds

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"USD or U.S. dollars"

the lawful currency of the United States of America

"%"

per cent

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

For and on behalf of the Board

Okura Holdings Limited

Katsuya YAMAMOTO

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and

Chairman of the Board

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which (i) four are executive Directors, namely Mr. Katsuya YAMAMOTO, Mr. Fumihide HAMADA, Mr. Yutaka KAGAWA and Mr. Toshiro OE; and (ii) three are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Mitsuru

ISHII, Mr. Yuji MATSUZAKI and Mr. Takamasa KAWASAKI.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Okura Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:05:11 UTC
