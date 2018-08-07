Ola : Announces Plans to Enter UK, Offers Compelling Choice in the Ride-Hailing Market

Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, and India's most
popular transportation platform, today announces its plans to enter the
UK, bringing a dynamic, responsible new service to the market.
Ola has obtained licences to operate in South Wales and Greater
Manchester, and will launch operations in South Wales within the next
month. Ola will be the only ride-hailing app in the UK that offers
passengers the option of PHVs and Black Cabs through one
consumer-friendly platform, which will in future see additional
transportation options incorporated for greater passenger choice. The
company is working with local authorities across the UK to expand
nationwide by the end of 2018.
Ola places drivers at the heart of its approach, providing the
industry’s leading commissions, resulting in higher earnings and daily
payments. Ola seeks to lead the industry with its approach to passenger
safety including Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) screened drivers
and processes such as 24/7 voice support, options to share ride details
with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features. Ola is recognised
for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and
local authorities, to help solve transport mobility issues in innovative
and meaningful ways.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Ola, commented: “Ola
is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world’s most
evolved transportation markets. The UK is a fantastic place to do
business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new
service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility
needs. We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and
regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded
in the UK.”
Ola’s entry into the UK follows its successful launch in Australia in
February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities. Over 40,000
drivers across Australia have registered since its launch in February
and have completed millions of rides. Ola now conducts 1 billion rides
each year globally, with more than 1 million drivers and 125 million
customers in over 110 cities.
Notes to Editors
Starting today Ola is inviting Private Hire Vehicle and Black Cabs
(Metered Taxi) drivers in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan to
learn more about driving and registering with Ola by visiting
drive.olacabs.com, to reap the benefits of a market low introductory
commission rate as low as 10% for PHVs and 5% for Metered Taxis.
About Ola
Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola is one of the
world’s largest ride-hailing companies. Ola integrates city
transportation for customers and driver-partners onto a mobile
technology platform ensuring convenient, transparent, and quick service
fulfilment. Ola is focused on leveraging the best of technology and
building innovative solutions ground-up, that are relevant at global
scale. Notably, in 2016, Ola Play the world’s first connected car
platform for ride-sharing was launched, transforming commuting
experiences and setting the tone for global innovation in this space.
Using the Ola mobile app, users across 110+ cities, can connect with
over 1 million drivers across cabs, auto-rickshaws, and taxis. Driven by
a hyperlocal approach, Ola is committed to its mission of building
mobility for a billion people.
