Old Point Releases Second Quarter 2018 Results

07/28/2018 | 12:28am CEST

HAMPTON, Va., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $990 thousand and earnings per share of $0.19 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the effect of $479 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $1.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company's second quarter of 2018 results include the financial results of Citizens National Bank (Citizens), which the Company acquired on April 1, 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.9 million or $0.38 per share. Excluding the effect of $684 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $2.6 million, or $0.51 per share, for the six month period.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank said, "This was a solid quarter for us as we continued to see revenue momentum and improvement in core profitability metrics, as compared to the prior quarter and same quarter prior year.  Net loan growth was muted by some large pay-downs, but new loan production and related pipelines are strong. Noninterest revenues were particularly strong in the second quarter across most of our lines of business. While operating expenses were somewhat elevated during the quarter, much of the increase was associated with nonrecurring expenses associated with the acquisition, which coupled with anticipated cost savings, should improve over the second half of the year. We have a number of initiatives ongoing to improve our efficiency and effectiveness, including the implementation of a new commercial loan origination platform scheduled for later this year. In addition, we are developing, with the help of advisors, a future state for all of our loan origination processes to maximize this investment. The Citizens acquisition has come together seamlessly and our new Old Point teammates are bringing much energy and enthusiasm."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $7.8 million, an increase of 7.4% over the previous quarter and 21.3% over the second quarter of 2017.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.39% compared to 0.38% in the prior quarter and 0.50% in the second quarter of 2017. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.57% compared to 0.46% and 0.34% in the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.59% from 1.66% at March 31, 2018; this ratio was 1.58% at June 30, 2017.
  • Total assets increased to $1.0 billion, representing growth of $50.2 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2017 and $79.5 million, or 8.3%, from June 30, 2017, reflecting the acquisition of Citizens.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 was $8.4 million, an increase of $681 thousand, or 8.8%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or 14.0%, from the second quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income are attributable to higher average earning asset balances, partially offset by higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.65%, up from 3.48% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the same period a year ago. The margin expansion was principally due to higher loan yields, which were enhanced in the second quarter of 2018 due in part from the higher yields and discount accretion on loans acquired through the merger with Citizens. The higher loan yields were partially offset by increased rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $16.4 million as of June 30, 2018, down from $16.5 million at March 31, 2018 and up from $14.9 million at June 30, 2017. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.59%, which compares to 1.66% at March 31, 2018 and 1.56% at June 30, 2017. Non-accrual loans decreased to $13.9 million from $14.1 million at March 31, 2018 but increased from $11.6 million at June 30, 2017. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased to $2.3 million from $2.2 million at March 31, 2018 and decreased from $3.4 million at June 30, 2017. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2018, approximately $1.9 million were government-guaranteed student loans. Other real estate owned totaled $251 thousand at June 30, 2018 compared to $203 thousand at March 31, 2018.  The Company had no other real estate owned at June 30, 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $9.9 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2018 and $8.7 million at June 30, 2017. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2018 compared to 1.33% at March 31, 2018 and 1.28% at June 30, 2017. The linked quarter decrease is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Citizens, as the purchased loan portfolio of $43.5 million is marked to fair value and therefore does not carryover any previously established allowance for loan losses. Net loans charged-off during the quarter totaled $468 thousand, which compares to net charge-offs of $242 thousand and $813 thousand in the preceding quarter and second quarter of 2017, respectively. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.24% for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 0.13% in the first quarter and 0.49% in the second quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.7 million which represents an increase of $389 thousand, or 11.6%, from the previous quarter and a decline of $347 thousand, or 8.5% from the second quarter of 2017. The linked quarter increase resulted from higher deposit and other service charges and mortgage banking income, which was partially offset by lower fiduciary and asset management fees. The decrease in noninterest income relative to the year ago period was largely due to the recognition of a $550 thousand non-recurring gain associated with the acquisition of Old Point Mortgage in the second quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. This represents an increase of $812 thousand, or 8.4%, from the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of $1.2 million, or 12.6%, from the second quarter of 2017. Both the linked quarter and year ago quarter increases were mostly due to higher salaries and employee benefits associated with normal market driven adjustments, but also included the addition of salaries and related severance payments associated with the acquisitions of Citizens and Old Point Mortgage, non-recurring merger expenses, and losses on other real estate owned.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of June 30, 2018 were $1.0 billion, an increase of $50.2 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment increased $37.9 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2017 to $767.0 million. The growth in net loans and total assets was largely the result of the Citizens acquisition.

On April 1, 2018 the Company completed its acquisition of Citizens. Below is a summary of the transaction and related impact on the Company's balance sheet.

  • The fair value of assets acquired equaled $50.4 million, and the fair value of liabilities assumed equaled $44.3 million.
  • Loans held for investment acquired totaled $43.5 million with a fair value of $42.8 million.
  • Total deposits assumed totaled $43.8 million with a fair value of $44.0 million.
  • Total goodwill arising from the transaction equaled $1 million.
  • Core deposit intangibles acquired totaled $440 thousand.

Total liabilities increased $47.4 million, or 5.4%, from December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $56.7 million, or 7.2%, to $840.3 million from December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $19.4 million, or 8.6%, savings deposits increased $15.4 million, or 4.5%, and time deposits increased $22.0 million, or 10.3%. Overnight repurchase agreements increased $5.4 million, or 25.9%, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $7.5 million, or 11.1%, from December 31, 2017. Total stockholders' equity increased 2.9% from December 31, 2017 to $99.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, and net operating ROA.  A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.  The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results.  In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; future impacts of the Tax Act on the Company's operations; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of increases in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Citizens will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period. Other factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeffrey Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Erin Black, Senior Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-251-2792.

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2018

2017

(unaudited)

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$        20,079

$        13,420

Interest-bearing due from banks

15,055

908

Federal funds sold

1,902

84

Cash and cash equivalents

37,036

14,412

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

142,981

157,121

Restricted securities

4,119

3,846

Loans held for sale

100

779

Loans held for investment, net

766,993

729,092

Premises and equipment, net

37,775

37,197

Bank-owned life insurance

26,363

25,981

Goodwill

1,620

621

Other real estate owned, net

251

-

Core deposit intangible

429

-

Other assets

14,363

12,777

Total assets

$   1,032,030

$      981,826


Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity






Deposits:


Noninterest-bearing deposits

$      245,069

$      225,716

Savings deposits

360,478

345,053

Time deposits

234,788

212,825

Total deposits

840,335

783,594

Federal funds purchased

-

10,000

Overnight repurchase agreements

26,048

20,693

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

67,500

Other borrowings

2,850

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,583

3,651

Total liabilities

932,816

885,438


Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:


Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;


5,181,106 and 5,019,703 shares outstanding


(includes 12,083 and 2,245 shares of nonvested restricted stock)

25,847

25,087

Additional paid-in capital

20,568

17,270

Retained earnings

55,688

54,738

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(2,889)

(707)

Total stockholders' equity

99,214

96,388

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   1,032,030

$      981,826

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries








Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)








(n thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2018

Jun 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2017








Interest and Dividend Income:








Interest and fees on loans

$              8,688

$              7,895

$              7,110

$             16,583

$             13,890

Interest on due from banks

22

4

3

26

8

Interest on federal funds sold

8

2

2

10

5

Interest on securities:








Taxable

499

494

491

993

987

Tax-exempt

302

344

420

646

847

Dividends and interest on all other securities

75

60

35

135

49

Total interest and dividend income

9,594

8,799

8,061

18,393

15,786








Interest Expense:








Interest on savings deposits

141

104

73

245

137

Interest on time deposits

698

616

520

1,314

1,039

Interest on federal funds purchased, securities sold under








agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

42

10

8

52

13

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

287

324

72

611

72

Total interest expense

1,168

1,054

673

2,222

1,261

Net interest income

8,426

7,745

7,388

16,171

14,525

Provision for loan losses

675

525

1,000

1,200

1,650

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,751

7,220

6,388

14,971

12,875








Noninterest Income:








Fiduciary and asset management fees

915

983

951

1,898

1,917

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,078

870

916

1,948

1,843

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,164

1,067

1,075

2,231

2,091

Bank-owned life insurance income

173

209

199

382

397

Mortgage banking income

236

141

284

377

290

Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

138

80

87

218

87

Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage

-

-

550

-

550

Other operating income

40

5

29

45

79

Total noninterest income

3,744

3,355

4,091

7,099

7,254








Noninterest Expense:








Salaries and employee benefits

5,935

5,477

5,449

11,412

10,546

Occupancy and equipment

1,487

1,477

1,454

2,964

2,903

Data processing

596

516

441

1,112

855

FDIC insurance

186

191

98

377

194

Customer development

135

182

154

317

298

Professional services

537

488

520

1,025

893

Employee professional development

208

192

219

400

455

Other taxes

142

170

138

312

281

ATM and other losses

157

97

155

254

332

Loss (gain) on other real estate owned

86

-

(18)

86

(18)

Merger expenses

391

205

-

596

-

Other operating expenses

581

634

660

1,215

1,237

Total noninterest expense

10,441

9,629

9,270

20,070

17,976

Income before income taxes

1,054

946

1,209

2,000

2,153

Income tax expense

64

4

48

68

50

Net income

$                 990

$                942

$              1,161

$               1,932

$               2,103








Basic Earnings per Share:








Average shares outstanding 

5,177,233

5,020,075

4,984,151

5,099,088

4,980,728

Net income per share of common stock

$                0.19

$               0.19

$                0.23

$                 0.38

$                 0.42








Diluted Earnings per Share:








Average shares outstanding 

5,177,233

5,020,146

4,996,880

5,099,124

4,993,916

Net income per share of common stock

$                0.19

$               0.19

$                0.23

$                 0.38

$                 0.42








Cash Dividends Declared per Share:

$                0.11

$               0.11

$                0.11

$                 0.22

$                 0.22

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries










Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income and Rates











For the quarter ended June 30,

2018

2017

Interest




Interest


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS










Loans*

$   778,033

$  8,702

4.47%

$   659,926

$  7,142

4.33%

Investment securities:










Taxable

95,657

499

2.09%

103,485

491

1.90%

Tax-exempt*

49,879

382

3.06%

70,805

636

3.59%

Total investment securities

145,536

881

2.42%

174,290

1,127

2.59%

Interest-bearing due from banks

4,656

22

1.89%

1,316

3

0.91%

Federal funds sold

2,079

8

1.54%

1,248

2

0.64%

Other investments

4,314

75

6.95%

2,098

35

6.67%

Total earning assets

934,618

$  9,688

4.15%

838,878

$  8,309

3.96%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,125)




(9,025)



Other non-earning assets

100,098




102,655



Total assets

$1,024,591




$   932,508















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Time and savings deposits:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$    28,875

$        3

0.04%

$    28,438

$        2

0.03%

Money market deposit accounts

240,832

117

0.19%

235,539

60

0.10%

Savings accounts

88,904

21

0.09%

82,217

11

0.05%

Time deposits

236,396

698

1.18%

203,819

520

1.02%

Total time and savings deposits

595,007

839

0.56%

550,013

593

0.43%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase










agreements and other borrowings

30,125

42

0.56%

26,302

8

0.12%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

64,560

287

1.78%

26,374

72

1.09%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

689,692

1,168

0.68%

602,689

673

0.45%

Demand deposits

233,931




227,880



Other liabilities

2,897




5,586



Stockholders' equity

98,071




96,353



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,024,591




$   932,508



Net interest margin

$  8,520

3.65%


$  7,636

3.64%










*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in 2017

**Annualized

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries










Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income and Rates











For the six months ended June 30,

2018

2017

Interest




Interest


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS










Loans*

$       761,795

$     16,612

4.36%

$   638,262

$   13,953

4.37%

Investment securities:










Taxable

95,025

993

2.09%

105,303

987

1.87%

Tax-exempt*

53,881

818

3.04%

71,618

1,283

3.58%

Total investment securities

148,906

1,811

2.43%

176,921

2,270

2.57%

Interest-bearing due from banks

2,913

26

1.79%

1,710

8

0.94%

Federal funds sold

1,271

10

1.57%

1,422

5

0.70%

Other investments

4,365

135

6.19%

1,537

49

6.38%

Total earning assets

919,250

$     18,594

4.05%

819,852

$   16,285

3.97%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,985)




(8,710)



Other nonearning assets

96,763




105,422



Total assets

$     1,006,028




$   916,564















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Time and savings deposits:










Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$         28,239

$             5

0.04%

$    28,332

$           5

0.04%

Money market deposit accounts

235,961

208

0.18%

235,798

112

0.09%

Savings accounts

87,214

32

0.07%

81,114

20

0.05%

Time deposits

224,088

1,314

1.17%

205,469

1,039

1.01%

Total time and savings deposits

575,502

1,559

0.54%

550,713

1,176

0.43%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase










agreements and other borrowings

29,243

52

0.36%

23,482

13

0.11%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

72,403

611

1.69%

13,260

72

1.09%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

677,148

2,222

0.66%

587,455

1,261

0.43%

Demand deposits

228,524




227,971



Other liabilities

3,172




5,715



Stockholders' equity

97,184




95,423



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     1,006,028




$   916,564



Net interest margin

$     16,372

3.56%


$   15,024

3.67%










*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in 2017

**Annualized

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries




Selected Ratios

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2018

2018

2017

Earnings per common share, diluted

$            0.19

$            0.19

$            0.23

Return on average assets (ROA)

0.39%

0.38%

0.50%

Return on average equity (ROE) 

4.04%

3.91%

4.82%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.65%

3.48%

3.64%

Non-performing assets (NPAs)/total assets

1.59%

1.66%

1.58%

Annualized net charge offs/average total loans

0.24%

0.13%

0.49%

Allowance for loan losses/total loans

1.28%

1.33%

1.28%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

85.23%

86.04%

79.26%










Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) (in thousands)




Nonaccrual loans

$         13,891

$         14,131

$         11,556

Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest

2,296

2,166

3,370

Other real estate owned

251

203

-

Total non-performing assets

$         16,438

$         16,500

$         14,926










Other Selected Numbers (in thousands)




Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries

$              468

$              242

$              813

Quarterly average loans

$       778,033

$       745,376

$       659,926

Quarterly average assets

$    1,024,591

$       987,258

$       932,508

Quarterly average earning assets

$       934,618

$       903,712

$       838,878

Quarterly average deposits

$       828,938

$       778,834

$       777,893

Quarterly average equity

$         98,071

$         96,286

$         96,353

 

 

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries








Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)








(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2018

Jun 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2017








Net income

$              990

$              942

$           1,161

$           1,932

$           2,103

Plus: Merger-related costs, excluding severance (after tax)

391

205

-

596

-

Plus: Merger-related severance costs (after tax)

88

-

-

88

-

Less: Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage (after tax)

-

-

(363)

-

(363)

Net operating earnings

$           1,469

$           1,147

$              798

$           2,616

$           1,740








Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

5,177,233

5,020,146

4,996,880

5,099,124

4,993,916

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$             0.19

$             0.19

$             0.23

$             0.38

$             0.42

Net operating earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$             0.28

$             0.23

$             0.16

$             0.51

$             0.35








Average assets

$     1,024,591

$        987,258

$        932,508

$     1,006,028

$        916,564

ROA (GAAP)

0.39%

0.38%

0.50%

0.38%

0.46%

Net operating ROA (non-GAAP)

0.57%

0.46%

0.34%

0.52%

0.38%








Efficiency ratio (FTE)

85.13%

85.92%

79.05%

85.51%

80.69%

Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)

81.03%

84.09%

82.94%

82.49%

82.73%

 

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. www.oldpoint.com

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-releases-second-quarter-2018-results-300688061.html

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
