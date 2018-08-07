Oman Telecoms Services for Enterprises Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telecoms
services for enterprises: Oman forecast 2018-2023" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the telecom's and ICT services market
in Oman for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large
enterprises. It provides forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data
network services, as well as other business services including security
and cloud-related services.
This report contains:
-
Forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises
including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity
services and other business services such as security and
cloud-related services
-
An estimate of the total market for new business services and the
likely share achievable by operators for each service
-
Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU
for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and
large)
-
Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites
within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental
and public sectors).
Key Topics Covered
-
Executive summary: increases in dedicated connections, IoT and other
business services revenue will drive operator enterprise revenue growth
-
Forecast results
-
Operator enterprise revenue will rise as mobile data, other business
services and IoT connectivity continue to grow in importance
-
Enterprises of all sizes will deliver revenue growth, and large
enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' enterprise
revenue
-
Growth in IoT connectivity and handset data revenue will drive an
increase in mobile services revenue in Oman during the forecast period
-
The increasing demand for dedicated connections will drive growth in
operator revenue from fixed services in Oman
-
The number of fixed data connections in Oman will increase, and a
significant portion of these will be fibre by 2023
-
The market for other business services will continue to grow as public
clouds become more widely adopted
-
Key other business services for operators in Oman are co-location and
hosting, private cloud and security
-
Operator product offerings
