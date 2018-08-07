Log in
Oman Telecoms Services for Enterprises Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 10:10am CEST

The "Telecoms services for enterprises: Oman forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an outlook on the telecom's and ICT services market in Oman for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It provides forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services including security and cloud-related services.

This report contains:

  • Forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and other business services such as security and cloud-related services
  • An estimate of the total market for new business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service
  • Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
  • Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive summary: increases in dedicated connections, IoT and other business services revenue will drive operator enterprise revenue growth
  2. Forecast results
  3. Operator enterprise revenue will rise as mobile data, other business services and IoT connectivity continue to grow in importance
  4. Enterprises of all sizes will deliver revenue growth, and large enterprises will remain the largest source of operators' enterprise revenue
  5. Growth in IoT connectivity and handset data revenue will drive an increase in mobile services revenue in Oman during the forecast period
  6. The increasing demand for dedicated connections will drive growth in operator revenue from fixed services in Oman
  7. The number of fixed data connections in Oman will increase, and a significant portion of these will be fibre by 2023
  8. The market for other business services will continue to grow as public clouds become more widely adopted
  9. Key other business services for operators in Oman are co-location and hosting, private cloud and security
  10. Operator product offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vq8cgk/oman_telecoms?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
