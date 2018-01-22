Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : As part of Enjoy the Internet Campaign Ooredoo Gives Customers the Last Chance to upgrade their Home Broadband Internet to Double Speeds for Free

01/22/2018 | 07:29am CET

Ooredoo is giving its customers a last chance to upgrade their Superfast Fibre Home Broadband 20, 50, and 100 Mbps plans to higher internet speeds for the same monthly fee and at no extra cost. Supercharging the uninterrupted connectivity provided by its fibre bundles, the company's promotion, that is still valid until 25 January 2018 will automatically enrich the existing customers for the next 3 months with 2.5 times faster internet speed, allowing for rapid downloads, snaps and uploads.

The Superfast Fibre plans are comprehensive, all-inclusive plans perfect for customers wanting added value and extensive benefits when connecting to a fibre network. Plans start at a very affordable OMR 28 and allow users to enjoy internet speeds that are more than double, alongside unlimited Ooredoo fixed minutes.

Feras Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'With the continued expansion of our fibre coverage in the Sultanate, it was the perfect time to provide customers with even greater value. With this promotion, we are elevating the digital landscape of all new and existing users, rewarding them for choosing the cost-effectiveness and reliability of our brand.'

Existing customers are already enjoying the upgraded speed. New subscribers can send their request through WhatsApp by sending their ID and location to 95103000, or by visiting any of Ooredoo's 50 stores. To view Ooredoo's coverage map or learn more about its products and services please visit www.ooredoo.om.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:29:00 UTC.

