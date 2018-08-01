Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Khareef Salalah with Ooredoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:23pm CEST

Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo is bringing Salalah Tourism Festival goers more digital offers, more giveaways, and more fun, keeping everyone connected with its nationwide fast and reliable 4G network. Welcoming over 500 visitors to its stand, the Gold sponsors of the 2018 festival are staying true to their promise of allowing visitors to enjoy the internet and 'get digital'.

With lots of competitions and prizes to be won, performances to see and giveaways up for grabs, Ooredoo has put together lots to keep festival-goers entertained including sponsoring the festival's open shooting contest and Quran competition.

With their great value prepaid and postpaid plans; all available through the Ooredoo Oman App, everyone stays connected to share their moments from the festival. That's not all, the company has been hosting two weekly raffle draws for customers who took advantage of the festival offers and purchased any products or services, allowing them the opportunity to walk away with much more.

A fixed event on Ooredoo's annual calendar, the Salalah Toursim Festival has become a platform through which the company has made a difference. Whether launching new products and services or demonstrating the latest in telecoms technologies, visitors will always be rewarded with an enriching digital experience with Ooredoo.

To find out more about Ooredoo's festival activities, stand and products and services on offer, download the Ooredoo Oman app, head to their social media channels or go to www.ooredoo.om.

Disclaimer

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 13:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pTRANSUNION : Vehicle prices below inflation for 4th consecutive quarter
AQ
03:32pPORSCHE : details its electric Taycan, due in 2019
AQ
03:32pFIRST INTERNET BANK : Promotes Maris Kancs
BU
03:32pUnilog Taps Brian Lombardo to Direct Customer Engagement and Strategic Projects
GL
03:32pPFIZER : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Naked Brand Group, Fitbit, Forest City Realty Trust or Pfizer?
PR
03:32pBioSig Technologies Files Application to Uplist to the NASDAQ
GL
03:32pG&S BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS : Acquires CooperKatz & Company
BU
03:32pGeorgia School Zones Made Safer with Internet of Things Technology Ahead of the New School Year
BU
03:32pHYATT HOTELS CORPORATION : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:31pIDM MINING : Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Red Mountain Gold Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps
5S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.