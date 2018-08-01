Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Khareef Salalah with Ooredoo

Muscat, Oman

Ooredoo is bringing Salalah Tourism Festival goers more digital offers, more giveaways, and more fun, keeping everyone connected with its nationwide fast and reliable 4G network. Welcoming over 500 visitors to its stand, the Gold sponsors of the 2018 festival are staying true to their promise of allowing visitors to enjoy the internet and 'get digital'.

With lots of competitions and prizes to be won, performances to see and giveaways up for grabs, Ooredoo has put together lots to keep festival-goers entertained including sponsoring the festival's open shooting contest and Quran competition.

With their great value prepaid and postpaid plans; all available through the Ooredoo Oman App, everyone stays connected to share their moments from the festival. That's not all, the company has been hosting two weekly raffle draws for customers who took advantage of the festival offers and purchased any products or services, allowing them the opportunity to walk away with much more.

A fixed event on Ooredoo's annual calendar, the Salalah Toursim Festival has become a platform through which the company has made a difference. Whether launching new products and services or demonstrating the latest in telecoms technologies, visitors will always be rewarded with an enriching digital experience with Ooredoo.

To find out more about Ooredoo's festival activities, stand and products and services on offer, download the Ooredoo Oman app, head to their social media channels or go to www.ooredoo.om.