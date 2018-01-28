Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Announces Special Celebratory Events at Muscat Festival

Ooredoo has announced that it will once again proudly take on the role of Muscat Festival Gold Sponsor. The leading telecommunications company has further revealed that it is set to add a new flavour to its participation in the highly popular annual event, with new and exciting family-friendly activities that will be held during the weekends at Al Amerat and Al Naseem Parks.

The first of the series of events was held at Al Amerat Park on 25th and 26th of January> Activities included children's competitions and captivating musical and cultural, performances, all conducted on the must-visit Ooredoo stage.

'It is a privilege to support this much-loved Festival which brings fun to the community and attracts thousands of visitors and tourists each year,' said Mutassim Al Zadjali, Director-Branding and Communications at Ooredoo. At this year's edition, we look forward to attracting visitors regardless of whether they are Ooredoo subscribers or not, to our new vibrant and varied selection of entertainment.'

An integral member of Omani society, Ooredoo takes part in and supports a range of community events and activities all in line with its core values of caring, connecting, and challenging.

Running until the 11th of February, Muscat Festival will be held in Al Amerat and Al Naseem Parks. To find out more about Ooredoo's participation in the Festival or its latest offers and promotions please visit www.ooredoo.om, or enquire in any of the 50 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate.