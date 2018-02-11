Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Graduates 16 Women from Incubator Programme During ‘Omani Night for My Country’ Celebration

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Aliya bint Thuwaini Al Said, Ooredoo announced the graduation of 16 trainees from their Incubator Programme during the 'Omani Night for My Country' festivities. Organised in collaboration with the Omani Women Association in Manah, the vocational course taught women to develop essential skills in sewing and cooking. By contributing much needed access to resources, tools, training and funds, Ooredoo was able to empower women to start their own businesses.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, 'Omani women make up half of the workforce in the Sultanate and play a vital role in the progress of our country. At Ooredoo we do our best to help women progress by enhancing their skillsets to achieve their full potential, so they can become a part of Oman's sustainable development. As part of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said's vision on gender equality we will continue to provide training programmes and opportunities as a way for women to advance within their community and achieve their aspirations'.

Dalal bint Ali Al Mahrooqi said, 'I would like to thank Ooredoo and the Omani Women Association for giving us this opportunity to develop our sewing skills through the Incubator Program. The training we received was very informative and productive and it has given me the confidence to kick start my business idea. I am very excited to put my new skills into action and become part of the entrepreneurial community in Oman'.

Ooredoo pioneered their Incubators in line with their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, helping a large number of women across the Sultanate discover new ways to generate income, and give them the opportunity to be part of Oman's thriving entrepreneurial community. To date the company has organised nine entrepreneurship incubator programmes which have seen significant success in Qurayat and Mussanah, with more than 700 women graduating, of which 20% started their own business.