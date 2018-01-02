Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Partners with National Electricity Centre to Build Oman’s First World-Class Internet-of-things Network

Oman's digital partner Ooredoo has signed an agreement with National Electricity Centre (NEC) to build a state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) network system to facilitate the seamless convergence of wireless technologies, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), micro services and the internet. Planned for completion in Q1 2018, the network will be powered by technology sourced from Sagemcom, Europe's leading communications terminal providers, in addition to the local expertise brought in by NEC - to create the first smart network in Oman using LoRaWAN technology.

The IoT is a concept whereby machines connect with one another via device-to-device communication to improve efficiency with limited or no human intervention. Incorporating machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies, the IoT interacts with its users and evolves according to their day to day habits and lifestyle to deliver convenience. On a broader scale, the IoT can be applied to transportation networks used by 'smart cities' to help reduce waste, improve the efficiency of energy use, reduce cost and improve the day-to-day lives of residents. All around the world, these networks are already being leveraged in consumer and business environments to raise production, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.

Sultan Al Wahabi, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'This new network represents another step in our journey to bring the IoT to the Sultanate. By uniting with a host of technological developers from around the world, we are taking the lead in driving Oman's paradigm shift by transforming B2B services with the disruptive innovation IoT provides. While we are currently focusing on the M2M market, soon the IoT will be available for regular customers to transform their lives with its limitless possibilities.'

Abdullah Al-Badi, Chief Executive Officer of National Electricity Center, said 'We as a technology and solution providers, partnered with Ooredoo and many other world class IoT hardware and software manufacturers to introduce the IoT to the Sultanate. We are feeling proud to introduce the IoT solutions to Sultanate, which is in budding stage in rest of the world. Our partnering with Ooredoo will make Sultanate no-par with other nations in implementing latest technologies. Our focus on 'Best Service Delivery' and 'Customer Centric Solutions' will make all the IoT users enjoy the benefits of IoT'

The initiative is part of Ooredoo's IoT strategy ,, which is set to transform customer experience across the length and breadth of the Sultanate. The low power and long range capabilities of LoRaWAN technology offer a wide variety of business applications including smart metering, inventory tracking and utility management. Consumer products that could potentially be enhanced by the IoT also include wearable electronics such as Google Glass, connected vehicles, smart appliances, intelligent lighting and location-based services among others.