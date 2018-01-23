Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Passport Continues to Offer Value-Added Data Roaming

01/23/2018 | 07:49am CET

Ooredoo continues to offer customers the chance to save on roaming charges during their time abroad with Ooredoo Passport GCC & Passport World, an affordable service that eliminates excessive roaming charges. With snaps, social media apps, and calls to and from abroad now easier than ever, Ooredoo Passport service allows you to stay connected using data and voice roaming with just a click away. For as low as 4 RO, the feature-rich bundles provides 1GB and higher bundles include 30 voice minutes to deliver peace of mind during each and every getaway.

Ooredoo customers can enjoy worry-free roaming and eliminate bill shock during their travels by opting for Ooredoo Passport World and selecting the country they will be travelling to through the dedicated Ooredoo Oman App. Travellers within the GCC can alternatively subscribe to the service by dialling *141*401# if they have a Shahry plan or *141*501# if they are a Mousbak user.

Feras Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'Mobile phone users all over the world worry about high roaming charges whenever they travel. We don't want the tranquillity and relaxation of holidays to be ruined, which is why we have provided a cost-effective and reliable service for a single, affordable fee. All Ooredoo users have the opportunity to enjoy the internet so they can stay connected throughout their business trips, holidays or family visits, without having to think twice.'

Customers are advised to always keep their data roaming off their phone settings. After subscription is confirmed via SMS, customers may then switch their phone roaming setting back on and set their Access Point Name (APN) to Ooredoo. For more information, visit any ooredoo.om or head to any of the company's 50 stores located across Oman.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:49:04 UTC.

