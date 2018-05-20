Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Plans Its Greatest Goodwill Journey to Date

Muscat, Oman

As the flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) project on Ooredoo's calendar, this year's annual Goodwill Journey will build on the success of 2017 and deliver even better initiatives and joy to communities across the Sultanate. Held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the theme of Sustainability will focus specifically on digital lifestyle in education and training, women and Small Office Home Office businesses (SoHos), disability and special needs and community support projects. Designed to boost sustainability, the plans for 2018 include opening four new Ooredoo Women's Incubators, extend support to the four Al Wafa Centres and in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development to help less fortunate families

The Goodwill Journey will kick off on Sunday 27 May at Muscat Grand Mall, with an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. From the capital city, the volunteers will make their way to Al Buraimi, Luwa, Al Musana, Al Rustaq, Izki and Samail Bidbid. During the second week, commencing on Sunday 3 May, the Journey will continue from Al Wafa Centre in Al Amirat to the Southern areas of Bedeya, Duqum, Maqshan, concluding on Thursday 7June.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, 'Ramadan is such an important time of the year, dedicated to reflection and unity. It is the perfect opportunity to serve and give back to the community, which is why Goodwill Journey 14 will go the extra mile with new initiatives and enriching partnerships..

As every year, Ooredoo will continue to focus on driving the empowerment of the female workforce, by enhancing their skillsets through a series of workshops. Under the Women and SoHos initiative, and in collaboration with the Omani Women's Association, the workshops will equip them with essential skills in a variety of disciplines including IT, beauty, cooking, sewing, handicrafts and furniture. The company has selected the Al Wafa Centers this year, to offer sustainable programme which enhance the learning abilities of over 500 children, in line with its Disability and Special Needs Goodwill pillar. Ooredoo has also entered into an alliance with the Ministry of Social Development to enrich the lives of the less fortunate and support government plans. This latest improvement to the Community Projects programme ensures families will receive donations of essential appliances or have their homes refurbished.

As part of its ambitious CSR programme, Ooredoo's Goodwill Journey has, to date, helped more than 140,000 individuals and families over the past 13 years, as well as travel over 25,000km throughout the Sultanate to bring joy and improve lifestyles of local communities. Launched in 2005, Ooredoo's volunteers travel 2,000km on a mission of care, compassion and community support that has empowered more than 171 groups and 10,000 people since the first Journey began. Last year, a total of nine incubators were successfully opened from which over 200 women went on to operate their own businesses. At the same time, over 400 donations were made to help families and people in need.