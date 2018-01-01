Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Prepares to Benchmark Cloud-Based Excellence with New OADC Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 12:14pm CET

Reinforcing its role as the digital partner of choice to Oman's leading companies, Ooredoo signed an agreement with Oman Aquaculture Development Company (OADC) to provide them with a full-range of cloud-based data services. The agreement comes just one month after the introduction of Ooredoo's first locally hosted, enterprise-class Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) virtual server, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of its advanced capabilities.

Ooredoo's permanent cloud solution was designed to fit all workload dynamics, having been built using technologies powering some of the largest cloud operations in the world. A perfect fit for testing and development, web-based applications as well as high-performance computing, Ooredoo's cloud service boasts communication speeds reaching 10 gigabytes and complete console access for customers in addition to 24/7 support.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Chief Business & Wholesale Officer at Ooredoo, said, 'Our agreement with OADC reflects our efforts to provide tailored, advanced services which meet the growing demand of today's digital landscape. The self-service functionality provided by our virtual server offers the OADC a transformative solution to elevate their services. Cloud computing offers the opportunity to substantially reduce IT costs and set up a virtual office that businesses can connect to anywhere, anytime. With the growing number of web-enabled devices in today's business environment, it is essential that our businesses have access to cloud services and ultimately their data at all times. The scalability provided by our service allows it to grow with OADC and continue to provide them the benefit of seamless connectivity without delays.'

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Saoud Al Habsi, CEO of OADC, said, 'Ooredoo's cloud-based services are ideal for meeting our growing bandwidth needs, offering us greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and worry-free connectivity. This solution allows our teams to access, edit and share documents anytime, from anywhere- elevating the synergy of our business for the benefit of our aquaculture projects in the Sultanate.'

The company's virtual server allows businesses of all sizes to seamlessly and instantly access their data over a highly secure network. By moving to the cloud, customers will enjoy significant cost-savings by moving their data centre online. With highly flexible payment plans, Ooredoo customers will be charged by the hour and billed on a monthly basis. Business can avail the new service by contacting their Ooredoo Account Manager or by visiting any of the company's 50 stores located across the Sultanate.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 11:14:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23p Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio
05:22p DOMINION ENERGY : sending equipment, workers, to rebuild Puerto Rico grid
05:20p ZILLOW C : How will climate change affect real estate values?
05:11p FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY, INC. (OTCMKTS : FTWS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
05:11p MEDOVEX CORP. (NASDAQ : MDVX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
05:09p NATIONAL COMMERCE : Announces Closing of Merger with FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc.
05:08p BANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : SIB raises capital through issuance of convertible sukuk
05:08p TELENOR : Massive rise in number of Pakistan mobile broadband users
05:08p BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW uses hybrid to plug the fuel and electric gap
05:03p Global Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles | Technavio
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPASS GROUP PLC : Compass Group chief, five others killed in Sydney seaplane crash
2GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casinos post first annual revenue gain in 3 years
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : In 2017, Netflix and Amazon changed movies - in 2018 Hollywood will fight back
4TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : TVS MOTOR : sees 39% yoy growth in December 2017
5DOMINION ENERGY INC : DOMINION ENERGY : Solar Energy Project Comes Online in S.C.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.