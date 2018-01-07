Log in
Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Puts the World’s Best Music Just A Few Clicks Away with AL7ANI

01/07/2018 | 12:39pm CET

Keeping music streaming at the fingertips of customers, Ooredoo have launched the AL7ANI add-on for mobile internet users to enjoy unlimited access to their favourite music applications over the next three months. From 7 January 2018 to 7 April 2018, music lovers will have the chance to instantly stream as many songs as they like when using the highly popular Apple Music, Gaana, and Saavn services, giving them an avenue to more than 60 million songs in English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, French and many more.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, 'Music represents a universal language that allows us to discover a world of sound and feeling without barriers or obstacles. With AL7ANI service and our state of art network, our customers can do all that without burning data and can choose millions of songs from across the globe in diverse genres, seamlessly listen to and share their favourites with friends and loved ones. For the first time in Oman, enjoying the latest tunes has never been easier or more convenient than it is with AL7ANI.'

Prepaid customers can enjoy this service for only 200 Baisa per day, while postpaid customers can enjoy it for only 3 Rials added to their monthly bill. AL7ANI can be activated through the Ooredoo Oman App or by dialling *141*1000# for prepaid & *141*2000# for postpaid.

For more information about AL7ANI and the other value-added digital and other products and services, download their app or head to www.ooredoo.om to find out how you can enjoy the Internet with Ooredoo.

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2018 11:39:07 UTC.

