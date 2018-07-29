Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Sees Clubs Youth Camps Kick-off in Sur

Harnessing the Omani passion for sports to bring communities together

Muscat, Oman

Successfully strengthening the relationship between communities and sports clubs across Oman, Ooredoo will see the third Clubs' Youth Camps in the Wilayat of Sur kick off this week. The opening ceremony will be hosted under the patronage of Juma bin Abdullah Mubarak Al Araimi, Shura Representative for Wilayat Sur.

An initiative organised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the 2018 camps have to date successfully brought together over 180 young club and sports centre members aged between 18 and 25 in Muscat and Suhar. Through a variety of workshops and seminars in arts, sports, management, and science, they have helped empower them with the skills and knowledge needed to further develop their capabilities and boost their respective clubs. The camps also include a 'Development Village', which runs specialised workshops to teach youth electrical work, mechanics, interior design, and coding. These villages will also provide youth with a chance to sign up to and find out more about Ooredoo's New Shababiah plans.

The week-long camps also include social and recreational activities designed to keep the youth engaged and connected to their communities. Ranging from volunteering opportunities to healthy activities and field trips to key tourist and cultural destinations, participants were able to give back, and learn more about the history and hidden gems of the Sultanate.

A champion of social growth, Ooredoo has earned a reputation for working with recognised sporting teams and government institutions to inspire the next generation of leaders. The success of the Clubs' Youth Camps will continue as it rolls out in other Wilayats and cities across Oman in the coming weeks including Nizwa and Salalah, where the top performers from Muscat, Suhar and Sur will also participate.