Omnitracs LLC : Addressing Long-Haul and Last-Mile Driver Retention

Driver retention is a perennial issue for fleet managers. How do you incentivize drivers to stay with your company, when the reasons they leave are so often tied to the nature of the job itself? Long-haul drivers and last mile drivers each experience unique challenges on the job, and there's no magic bullet that will suddenly decrease turnover rates across the board. However, there are certain measures fleet managers can take to minimize driver turnover as much as possible in both industries.

Long-haul vs. last mile turnover

Long-haul turnover rates can range between 100-300%, depending on the carrier. It's a tough life, being away from home a lot, living in your truck. Turnover rates here really depend on how drivers are hired, how much time they get at home, compensation, and even the mix of company drivers vs. owner-operators in an organization.

When it comes to last-mile delivery, if you ask those fleet managers where they get most of their drivers, they'll often tell you they were over-the-road drivers. They like to drive but don't want to be away from home all the time. They've got lower turnover rates, generally depending on the compensation package and the type of company - it can range from 10-50%, with an average turnover rate of about 25%.

The reason for much of that turnover is the aging driving population. It's a difficult, physical job - they go out with everything loaded on the floor of your truck, and then take a handcart and go up and down the ramp all day, delivering products to store owners. Those jobs pay a lot, so the benefits and compensation packages are great - but it's not for everyone. When drivers hit their 50s and 60s, many start thinking, I've been doing this a long time, and I'm not as young as I used to be - I need to find a new line of work or just cash it in.

Reducing turnover on both sides

The focus for both industries needs to be: What do I need to do to make the driver's life easier? Providing better equipment for getting product off the truck, making docks more available, helping drivers get around traffic, helping with their workload - that's all extremely important in driver retention.

There's no magic bullet that gets it done. If you interviewed 100 driver managers, they'd all tell you the same thing - there's no one solution that's going to get people to stay; it's all about how you treat that employee. It's like anything else - if a boss treats an employee fairly, and challenges them but gives them a chance to succeed, then there's a good chance they'll stay at that job, as long as the money is there. It's no different in the trucking business. When a driver comes to work every day, if he comes in the morning and says, I can't do any more than 10 stops - but the manager needs 15 - if the manager can convince him that's in his best interest to do 15 and tries to make it easier for him to do them all, it's a win-win.

In the early 80s, the trucks were much tougher to drive - they had horrible fuel economy, no creature comforts, and were all standard transmissions. Fast forward 35 years, now 75% of trucks are automatic, there's no shifting anymore, the cabs are big and comfortable with A/C and power steering, the sightlines are great, they've got cruise control, adaptive cruise control, adaptive braking systems, collision avoidance, and lane departure warnings. It's an easier job today - because companies just have to do that for their drivers.

Technology is the key

Our point of view, in providing software for hours of service, etc., is that we need to make that experience easy for drivers, because the compliance piece of their world is difficult. Our focus is always on the driver - our products are never successful unless the driver is happy with them. If we make it easy for the driver, if every time the driver touches something on his device for service hours, it's intuitive for him, makes sense for him, and is easier, then he wins, we win, and his company wins.

Another way to look at it is this: We're all in the business of customer service. Drivers get it, managers get it, sales gets it - we don't win unless customers are happy. And in today's world, software really controls the customer satisfaction level. If one of your customers owns a sandwich shop, and it's 11 am, and they don't have any meat to put on their sandwiches, they're in trouble - and so are you! Of course they can't take deliveries between 11 and 1, since that's the lunchtime rush - so before 11 am, you'd better have stock in stores ready for those people - that's the priority. If you service that industry, you have to have software to help your drivers do that - to give your drivers intelligent ways of getting it done. You don't want to have them driving through downtown at 7:30 am, or they'll never get there - they need to do it at 6 am, wait until rush hour is over, or find a way to circle around the traffic to get where they're going. With Omnitracs routing software, you load the orders, customer time windows, vehicles, and other factors - and the software tells you how to get it done to service the customer.

Putting the driver first is the way to keep everyone happy.

In the distribution business, the driver is everything. He has all the say, because he's the one that sees the customers every day, and has those relationships. The company can have great prices and great products, but it's the driver who makes or breaks it. If he gets there on time, is well-groomed and happy, and has a good relationship with the customers, that's what's really going to seal the deal. Anything you can do to make the driver happier will make the whole experience better for everyone. And so, at Omnitracs, we do everything we can - every day - to keep drivers happy.

