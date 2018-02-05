On Real International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

References are made to the announcements (the ''Announcement(s)'') of On Real International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 December 2017 and 5 January 2018 respectively in relation to, among other things, the major transaction in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital in Onward Technology Development Limited. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcement dated 5 January 2018, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Disposal; (ii) other information as required under the GEM Listing Rules; and (iii) the notice of the EGM to be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Disposal Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 5 February 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular, the Company expects that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 5 March 2018.

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

