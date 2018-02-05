Log in
On Real International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

02/05/2018 | 04:30am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

On Real International Holdings Limited τࣀ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8245

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

References are made to the announcements (the ''Announcement(s)'') of On Real International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 December 2017 and 5 January 2018 respectively in relation to, among other things, the major transaction in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital in Onward Technology Development Limited. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcement dated 5 January 2018, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Disposal; (ii) other information as required under the GEM Listing Rules; and (iii) the notice of the EGM to be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Disposal Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 5 February 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular, the Company expects that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 5 March 2018.

By order of the Board

On Real International Holdings Limited

Tam Wing Ki

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tam Wing Ki, Mr. Fu Yan Ming, Mr. Kwok Ming Fai and Mr. Gao Hong, and the independent non-executive

Directors are Mr. Chan Shiu Man, Mr. Fung Chan Man Alex and Mr. Wong Ching Wan.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company atwww.on-real.com.

On Real International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:29:11 UTC.

