On Time and Under Budget at MLB

It’s a major undertaking to close, reconstruct and re-open all three runways in succession at an international airport, and probably not for the faint of heart. “But it was necessary and our team was up to the challenge,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., executive director of Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB).

It’s been almost 25 years since the airport’s three runways were resurfaced. The usual protocol is to stagger significant airfield projects months or years apart, but that wasn’t an option at MLB. With 200+ commercial aircraft and 1,900 general aviation operations each week, the growing airport needed to move forward quickly. Fortunately, the Florida Department of Transportation recognized the need and provided half of the funds for the initial project.

That funding is proving to be in good hands.

“We’re proud to report that the first runway, 9L/27R was completed on time and under budget,” Donovan reported at today’s dedication of the 6,000 foot runway, used primarily by general aviation aircraft including Embraer Executive Jets which assembles its Phenom and Legacy business jets airside at MLB. An Embraer Phenom 300 marked the occasion with a celebratory takeoff.

The renovations include complete removal and replacement of the concrete and paving, new runway markings, upgraded electronics, lighting and new signage. The contractor for the project is V.A. Paving of Cocoa, Florida. A budget of $3,538,565 was approved by the Melbourne Airport Authority one year ago this week. The project came in under budget by $57,909.

Next, the airport will tackle its 3,001-foot Runway 5/23, then its main runway, 9R/27L which at 10,181 feet is nearly two miles long and expected for completion in mid-June 2018.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) serves the Central Florida coast with three runways, a 200,000 sq. ft. terminal and 40,000 sq. ft. customs facility. It is served by Porter Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Elite Airways and American Airlines with nearly 500,000 passengers annually. The airport is convenient to Orlando, Kennedy Space Center and Port Canaveral. For more information, visit www.MLBair.com.

