On Time and Under Budget at MLB

It’s a major undertaking to close, reconstruct and re-open all three
runways in succession at an international airport, and probably not for
the faint of heart. “But it was necessary and our team was up to the
challenge,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., executive director of Orlando
Melbourne International Airport (MLB).
An Embraer Phenom 300 marked the occasion of the 9L/27R runway project completion at Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) where Phenom and Legacy business jets are assembled. (Photo: Business Wire)
It’s been almost 25 years since the airport’s three runways were
resurfaced. The usual protocol is to stagger significant airfield
projects months or years apart, but that wasn’t an option at MLB. With
200+ commercial aircraft and 1,900 general aviation operations each
week, the growing airport needed to move forward quickly. Fortunately,
the Florida Department of Transportation recognized the need and
provided half of the funds for the initial project.
That funding is proving to be in good hands.
“We’re proud to report that the first runway, 9L/27R was completed on
time and under budget,” Donovan reported at today’s dedication of the
6,000 foot runway, used primarily by general aviation aircraft including
Embraer Executive Jets which assembles its Phenom and Legacy business
jets airside at MLB. An Embraer Phenom 300 marked the occasion with a
celebratory takeoff.
The renovations include complete removal and replacement of the concrete
and paving, new runway markings, upgraded electronics, lighting and new
signage. The contractor for the project is V.A. Paving of Cocoa,
Florida. A budget of $3,538,565 was approved by the Melbourne Airport
Authority one year ago this week. The project came in under budget by
$57,909.
Next, the airport will tackle its 3,001-foot Runway 5/23, then its main
runway, 9R/27L which at 10,181 feet is nearly two miles long and
expected for completion in mid-June 2018.
